Some events scheduled for Day 2 of Tech JXN

Tech Jackson kicked off its fourth year on Thursday, highlighting innovation in the city’s four economic sectors: technology, education, creativity and healthcare.

The event will provide valuable tools and information to further develop technology and entrepreneurship.

“This annual event will provide students and the general public with valuable tools and information needed in today’s tech-savvy world. It gives us an opportunity to explore opportunities,” said Chokwe Antar, Mayor of Jackson. said Lumumba.

Film Academy provides information about the industry and interest in cinematography, stunt coordination and content creation.

Friday’s focus is based on community development, including college fairs and first responder career fairs.The JFD, AMR, JPD, and Capitol Police all participate in Friday’s career fairs.

Other Friday events include seminars on college life organized by Jackson State University, commercial and residential development seminars, financial literacy workshops, and the opportunity to engage with Robaki and Bean Path’s technological advances.

“I think the city of Jackson has done a great job of attracting tech companies to the area. Ultimately, this is a prime example of how virtual reality came to Jackson and brought all this technology. It’s one of those, and it’s exciting,” said Lobaki Consultant Ricky Ricardo.

The Friday event starts at 9:00 am and ends at 6:00 pm.

