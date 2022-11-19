Epic claims Google paid $360 million to keep Activision from launching its own app store.





Activision Blizzard and Riot Games have said Google could at some point launch its own mobile app store, according to new documents filed in the Epics antitrust lawsuit against the search giant. The details were revealed as part of a complaint regarding a major contract signed by the two companies. Google is said to have agreed to pay Activision about $360 million over his three years and Riot about $30 million over his one-year contract.

In one document, Google executive Karen Aviram Beatty reported a conversation with Armin Zerza, current CFO of Activision Blizzards, a month before the two companies signed a major deal. If this transaction fails, [Zerza] Launches its own mobile distribution platform (estimated Epic in partnership with another major mobile company) and claims to double with Amazon/Twitch (or MSFT) for cloud/eSports [sic], and pull away from Stadia, Beatty wrote (emphasis mine). Zerza may have just struck a tough deal, but Activision has yet to launch its own app store for mobile, so the company seems happy with the end result of the deal.

The other document is testimony from an unnamed eyewitness who is involved or believed to have been involved in Project Hug, a Google program designed to incentivize and support Play Store developers. It’s recording. In a deposition, a witness said he told Google that Riot Games was considering launching a competing Android app store. Witnesses then said that Riot and Activision Blizzard King were the most direct about considering starting their own app stores.

The Project Hug agreement first surfaced in August 2021 as part of an unredacted Epic complaint. But Epic said in a newly amended complaint filed Thursday that the Project Hug deal would prevent developers from opening competing stores or distributing apps outside of the Google Play store. It claims to be designed

Epic originally launched Fortnite outside of Google Play in 2018, allowing it to avoid Google’s fees. Epic has already claimed that Project Hug is designed to encourage developers to stick with Play rather than create their own store. (Epic eventually brought Fortnite to the Play Store he did in 2020, but it was taken down months later.) But based on the new documentation, Activision and Riot are considering going on their own. It seems that

In statements to The Verge, Google and Activision disputed Epics’ claims. Google said programs like Project Hug wouldn’t prevent developers from creating their own app stores, and Activision said it didn’t make Google agree not to compete with Google Play.

Epic misunderstands the nature of business conversations

Epic misunderstands the nature of business conversations, said Google spokesman Michael Appel. Programs like Project Hug offer incentives for developers to offer perks and early access to his Google Play users when they release new or updated content. It does not prevent developers from creating competing app stores, as Epic falsely claims. It has proven to compete fairly with many developer rivals with

Activision testified in court that Google and Activision never made a deal that prevented Activision from opening its own app store, said Joe Christinat, a spokesperson for Activision. Google never asked us, pressured us, or made us agree not to compete with Google Play. I submitted documents and testimony to prove this. Epic’s claims are nonsense.

Riot did not respond to requests for comment.

One of Epics’ exhibits also includes a list of the 20+ companies Google has signed with Project Hug (now technically the Games Velocity Program) as of July 2022. Both Activision and Riot are listed, along with EA, Niantic, Nintendo, Tencent, and Ubisoft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/18/23466359/activision-riot-mobile-app-stores-epic-games-google-court-filings-project-hug The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos