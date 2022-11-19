Biden’s National Security Strategy Tightens Technology Separation and Tighter Regulation





First published in The Hill

The recently announced National Security Strategy outlines the Biden administration’s approach to a changing world at an inflection point that provides a roadmap for the administration and Congress. The administration’s national security priorities largely mirror those of past administrations, but it is committed to using its industrial and economic tools in depth to create bulwarks against authoritarian regimes like Russia and China. It differs in that it focuses on modern industrial and innovation strategies that The resulting message is clear. The administration’s national security goals are inherently tied to, and will inevitably affect, a wide range of American businesses.

Five areas of this strategy stand out for their potential impact on businesses.

First, enhanced investment oversight ensures that the Commission on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) remains an important national security tool, with broad powers to review foreign investment. The strategy also takes into account new outbound investment restrictions that are also gaining momentum in Congress. If the reverse CFIUS takes effect, companies will transform their outbound investment strategies, extending investment timelines, increasing scrutiny of investments in certain sectors and in certain countries, and identifying risks deemed to pose national security risks. plan for potential limits on outbound investments. Additionally, tightening export controls are requiring companies to tighten their compliance programs and reassess their offshore operations. As the Department of Commerce’s recent semiconductor regulations show, new regulations can quickly ripple across the industry and, in some cases, have significant implications.

Second, the lines between foreign and domestic policies will blur, placing more emphasis on strategic public investment in strategic sectors and supply chains, especially in critical and emerging technologies. New legislation such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act demonstrate government commitment and Congressional support for such investments. These investments can be important catalysts for innovation in the private sector. However, companies need to be clear about the trade-offs such subsidies introduce, as they can influence business decisions, such as whether certain operations can be offshored.

Third, the government’s focus on supply chain integrity and resilience means that companies, especially in the critical technology industries, can leverage this support to further optimize their supply chains and improve their resilience. It means that there is a possibility. In the short term, however, as the administration focuses on countering China’s influence, companies will improve their knowledge of their supply chains, identify geographically diverse suppliers, It also means that you may feel pressured to make more flexible deals and get better results at . Adapt to changes in your supply chain. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have started laying the groundwork for improving the resilience of their supply chains. These efforts may need to be accelerated. Companies also need to develop sound business and legal strategies to enable businesses that rely on complex global supply chains in a collapsing geopolitical environment. The impact of new semiconductor limits highlights supply chain complexity and the need to quickly adapt to changing regulatory requirements to minimize operational impact.

Fourth, given the common citation that 85% of critical infrastructure is in the private sector, protecting critical infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity has a significant impact on the private sector. The Critical Infrastructure Cyber ​​Incident Reporting Act (CIRCIA) empowers the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to develop critical infrastructure cybersecurity regulations and sets minimum security standards for federal software use. is now set. , and according to a recent White House announcement, the telecoms, water, and healthcare sectors are next on the administration’s cyber priority list. Critical infrastructure companies must not only prepare for upcoming cyber regulations, but also invest appropriately in cybersecurity and adopt defensive postures to defend against attacks by various threat actors, including Russia.

Finally, the drive to develop an inclusive, international technology ecosystem can mean companies will have to navigate an increasingly regulated environment. A key juncture of our innovative cooperation with Europe is the focus on adequate privacy protections based on the recent EU and US Presidential Decree on Data Transfers. In practice, this means companies will need to update their transfer impact assessments, assess the adequacy of their data transfer mechanisms, and adjust their commercial models if necessary. There may also be renewed focus on regulating internet operating standards to ensure that the standards that govern the internet continue to promote core democratic tenets such as freedom of speech.

Top Democrats support the administration’s strategy. Republicans have criticized the strategy. Midterm elections will play a key role in determining the likelihood of translating strategy into legislation. Expect to see more legislative activity if Democrats retain control of Congress. However, if either the House or Senate were to flip, the administration’s national security priorities may not be realized in Congressional action. Instead, the administration is likely to focus more on the executive branch of national security agencies to advance its strategic goals.The recent National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative could serve as a blueprint. is also aggressively issuing new regulations to meet national security goals, such as recent export restrictions on advanced semiconductors and supercomputing. But Republicans are already calling for congressional review of the handling of export controls if the House is overthrown, so a Republican takeover could lead to increased scrutiny of regulators.

Regardless of how the Election Day events play out, strategies focused on national power’s industrial and economic tools bode well for businesses.

