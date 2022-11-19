Even at worst, the Google Pixel Fold is perfect for the foldable world.





Rumors swirl that Google has been working on a foldable smartphone for over a year now. This week, we finally saw some credible leaks about not only what it will look like, but when we can expect its release.Apparently, the so-called Pixel Fold will hit next May.

From a production render shared by YouTube channel Front Page Tech, we can see that the Pixel Fold will use the same inward-folding form factor Samsung developed, with the rear design continuing the design language of the Pixel 7 series. understand. In my opinion it looks good.

The problem is that Google doesn’t have a great track record of getting hardware right the first time (or even the second time). As we pointed out in our Pixel 7 review, all previous Pixels had glaring hardware flaws, some so severe that we stopped using them beyond our review period. Given that the foldable construction is much more complex than Slab’s phones, I doubt the Pixel Fold is as well built as the top foldable phones. looks unusually thick for a 2023 device.

But even in the unlikely event that the Pixel Fold hardware actually fails (let’s say the screen is only 60Hz, the hinge doesn’t stay in place when folded, and the battery life is weak), its presence is still important and necessary. is. Do three things.

Pixel Fold finally brings Samsung’s foldable competition to the global scene

The folding scene is pretty weird right now. Samsung has a virtual monopoly on entire industries worldwide, except in one country. In China, the foldable scene is thriving, and the competition is fierce.

Foldables from Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei (left to right).

To further complicate matters, these Chinese foldable devices, which are only sold in China, are not second-rate devices with inferior technology. In fact, some of these foldables have better hardware than what Samsung puts in store. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is significantly thinner. The Huawei Mate X2 has a much better camera system. The Vivo X Fold has a wrinkle-free display with an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath. All of these devices can be folded completely flat without leaving any gaps present in all of Samsung’s foldable devices. Prices are also lower.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (right) is much thinner than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4 (left) and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (right).

It’s been frustrating for foldable enthusiasts that the Chinese brand has so far only launched these foldable devices in China, but this is clearly great news for Samsung.

I really like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and if I had to pick the best overall foldable phone, it would top the list. Hardware isn’t the best. It’s hard to believe Samsung’s harsh display creases and fold gaps are still here four generations later. It’s also disappointing that Samsung doesn’t offer the best possible camera system for its flip phones. Galaxy S21 and S22 Ultra.

Next to the Oppo Find N’s nearly wrinkle-free screen (left) and Samsung’s foldable screen (right) with very noticeable wrinkles.

I think the relative hardware shortcomings of the Fold 4 are not due to a lack of ability on Samsung’s part, but a lack of willingness when compared to Chinese foldable devices. Samsung has long been committed to making foldable devices more mainstream and accessible, so instead of chasing the best foldable innovation possible, Samsung decided to aim for the lowest price.

From my point of view, Samsung can continue cruise control with the development of foldable hardware because it has no competitors globally. Conversely, Chinese foldable devices are so competitive that they have to push the boundaries in thinness, battery size, camera hardware, and other areas. When brands compete, consumers win. And now Samsung has no competitors outside of China.

The mere presence of the Pixel Fold changes this. At the very least, Google’s foldable device will be sold in one of Samsung’s most important markets, the US. When consumers have another choice, Samsung can no longer cruise.

Pixel Fold means Google will further optimize Android for foldables

One of the problems that plagued the early days of foldable phones was that Android didn’t know how to adapt to devices with two different screen aspect ratios. Especially since the phone’s unfolded shape gave it an unusual boxy aspect ratio. I remember using the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. Most of the apps were stretched to fill the screen, and sometimes the edges were clipped, rendering the app unusable.

To Samsung’s credit, they worked with Google to optimize some apps for odd screen sizes. By the second generation of his Fold 2, the problem became less noticeable. Additionally, foldable phone brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi have built-in system-wide scaling settings that allow users to manually add pillar boxes (digital bezels that run vertically left and right) to optimize You can “force” non-apps to display properly in collapsible. Screen (see Instagram in photo below for ideas).

Galaxy Z Fold 2 has letterbox.

All of these are first aid to the problem, not cures. Google started optimizing Android for foldables (and tablets) with Android 12L. It introduced native UI elements that take advantage of the extra screen real estate and a very useful taskbar that resembles a computer’s home screen dock.

With foldables just around the corner, Google will no doubt put more effort into optimizing Android for foldable screens. These potential software features will roll out not only to the Galaxy Fold, but also to foldable devices such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Honor. With foldable phones becoming more prominent in the US, it’s also possible that major developers will start optimizing their apps for foldables.

If Google was doing it, maybe Apple would pay more attention

According to trusted industry analysts Kuo Ming-chi and Ross Young, Apple is working on a foldable phone, but it will take time. That’s perfectly true for tech giants that never bothered to keep track of the latest hardware breakthroughs.

A fan-made foldable iPhone.

Thanks to Apple’s great job of keeping users in a garden of walls, the iPhone is largely immune to the fierce competition on the Android side. So Apple can work on his hardware technology mobile at its own pace.

However, Google’s entry into the foldable phone scene could increase interest in building Apple’s foldable phones. He’s one thing if his OEM in Asia is doing it, but it’s a different story if the same Silicon Valley rival is doing it. This is my guess, but I think people in Cupertino would pay more attention if foldable products were being developed in Mountain View, which is 12 minutes away by car.

I think the future of mobile is foldable

I’ve been totally on the foldable bandwagon since day one. But I’m one of those crazy phone enthusiasts. Even before I wrote about my phone for life, I was upgrading my phone every few months. I understand that mainstream casual consumers are skeptical about high cost, fragility and bulk.

However, with the help of Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, these criticisms have been rectified. In China, the foldable is cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This doesn’t mean the foldable is “affordable,” but it’s not as prohibitively expensive as it once was. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is built like a tank. I’ve been a frequent user of foldable devices in his 3 years and have dropped a few of them and have yet to break one. Additional bulk? Xiaomi has fixed that with the Mix Fold 2, which is slightly thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro Max or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Huawei Mate Xs

As foldables continue to mature and Google continues to fine-tune their Android software, there will eventually come a day when foldables are no compromises. They will be “regular” phones with much larger screens that fit in your pocket. And who wouldn’t want that?

Get a Google Pixel Fold. Good or bad it doesn’t really matter. This makes Samsung a much-needed competitor, giving consumers more choice and moving the foldable scene forward.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the goodness of the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outer screen, and smarter software.

