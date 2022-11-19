Understanding Tomorrow’s Nuclear Energy and Purdue Engineering Distinguished Lecture Series Partners event on November 30th.Register now





Hosted by Purdue University and Duke Energy, the “Understanding Nuclear Energy of Tomorrow” Lecture Series, in partnership with the Purdue Engineering Special Lecture Series, presents Richard K. Lester, Professor of the Japanese Steel Industry and Vice President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 3:30 hosted from – November 30 at 5:00 PM ET at Fowler Hall at the Stewart Center and live stream.

Lester presents “Tough Tech for Climate Change: Comments on Innovation Challenges, University Responsibilities, and the Role of Nuclear Energy.” His lecture will be followed by his panel discussion with Morgan Smith, Professor Lefteri Tsoukalas and former Chancellor of the Department of Nuclear Engineering. Morgan Smith is a senior in the Department of Nuclear Engineering, President of the Purdue Chapter of Women in Nuclear Engineering, and Vice President of Purdue. Chapter of the American Atomic Energy Society.

In Lester’s speech, responding effectively to global climate challenges not only requires rapid deployment of the tools and technologies we have today, but also the need to invent, develop, and develop tools and technologies that are not yet at hand. We also cover what needs to be deployed. What special responsibilities do research universities have in meeting the challenges of climate innovation? We will discuss different methods.

As Vice President of MIT, Lester oversees international activities. He is Professor of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Japanese Steel Industry and previously he was the Director of the MIT Nuclear Science and Engineering Department. Lester’s research focuses on innovation, productivity and industrial competitiveness and is known for his work on nuclear technology management and policy. He recently chaired the National Academy’s Science, Technology, and Economic Policy Committee and currently chairs the Advisory Board of the Global Forum on Nuclear Education, Science, Technology, and Policy.

The event will be live streamed and registration is required for both in-person and virtual participation.

Reserve your date for the next lecture series event on understanding the nuclear energy of tomorrow. The event will take place on his January 18th from 3:30pm to 4:30pm at the Fowler Hall at the Stewart Center. The event will feature Katherine Huff, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy.

Purdue and Duke Energy are jointly investigating the feasibility of using advanced nuclear energy to meet the long-term energy needs of the West Lafayette campus community. This research focuses on whether power generated by small modular reactors (SMRs) could potentially meet the energy needs of Purdue University. For more information on this research and lecture series, please visit https://bit.ly/advanced-nuclear.

Beginning in 2018, the Purdue Engineering Distinguished Lecture Series invites world-renowned faculty and experts to encourage thought-provoking conversations and ideas with faculty and students about the grand challenges and opportunities in their fields. increase. For more information on this series, please visit https://engineering.purdue.edu/Engr/AboutUs/News/Events/DistinguishedLectures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/purduetoday/releases/2022/Q4/understanding-tomorrows-nuclear-energy-and-purdue-engineering-distinguished-lecture-series-partner-for-nov.-30-event-register-now.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos