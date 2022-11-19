DeepSee.ai Inducted into JPMorgan Chase Innovation Hall of Fame – TechBuzz News





On November 3, 2022, JPMorgan Chase announced that DeepSee.ai will be inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Innovation Hall of Fame. The Innovation Award, which recognizes handpicked emerging technology companies that recognize their innovation, business value and disruptive nature, is presented once a year at JPMorgan Chase’s Tech Summit. .

Tom Damico, Global Head of Equities Operations at JPMorgan Chase, said in a press release: “We are already seeing efficiencies in post-trade processing and reconciliation, resulting in more efficient trade review timeframes and, more importantly, reduced operational risk.”

In light of this award, TechBuzz spoke with CEO and Founder Steve Shillingford about the future of DeepSee.ai.

“We are grateful to have JP Morgan as our first client because it was very difficult to make sure we couldn’t do anything else without custom-made suits for them. , me and the team spent a lot of time directly with JPMorgan and they understood that we weren’t very valuable to them just building a very custom solution. , markets, challenges and regulatory compliance, as this is a very complex area in which we are,” Shillingford explains.

DeepSee uses natural language processing (NLP) to find insights that are lost in the masses of data that large companies deal with every day. The platform enables users to analyze a wide variety of unstructured data types that were previously unsuitable for cross-document analysis. Examples of source data include documents that use natural language such as PDF, DOC, XLS, JPG, XML, HTML, and email.

Since TechBuzz’s last article on DeepSee.ai, the company has used its $22.6 million Series A to build Shillingford’s thesis and win other high-profile clients.

The team has also worked on building a platform that allows users not only to navigate, but also to drive. DeepSee.ai has developed a no-code interface that gives users a lot of process flexibility and business intelligence in addition to automation, making the platform truly valuable.

“We have a very talented group of people here who are very passionate about what we do,” says Shillingford. “What I love about the culture we have here is that they understand that. I understand that we are building another flux capacitor that we would like to pitch to , which I think is really worth changing and will be very resilient to the economic headwinds of next year.”

