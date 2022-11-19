Lawsuit alleges Google won’t pay Activision Blizzard $360M to build its own App Store





A recently unredacted copy of Epic Games’ first lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 claims that Activision Blizzard won three years in exchange for not building a rival app store to compete with Google’s Play store. It claims to have received $60 million.

As reported by Reuters, the lawsuit accuses Google of being anti-competitive with regards to its mobile games marketplace, and the list of companies allegedly receiving the money includes Nintendo, Riot Games, Ubisoft and others. Many video game companies are mentioned. From Google, in a company effort to stifle competition.

In a tweet, Lulu Chen Meservey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Activision Blizzard, said Epic’s claims were “false” and that “Google agreed not to ask, pressure, or compete with us. I never let it happen,” he said. Meservey says the documents and testimony filed deny her Epic’s claims.

Epic accuses Activision Blizzards partner Google of paying us not to compete with Google. Nonsense.

Lulu Cheng Survey (@lulumesurvey) Nov 17

According to Reuters, Google said Epic’s claims were misleading. Google says his payments to the 24 companies named in the lawsuit are meant to “keep developers happy” and don’t actually prevent healthy competition, but rather reflect that. said.

The lawsuit further alleges that Google, in partnership with Tencent (which owns a 40% stake in Epic), considered the acquisition of Epic Games and gained control of the company. Epic claims that Google was threatened by its decision to distribute its blockbuster Fortnite outside of the Play Store and circumvent Google’s platform owner fees.

Google estimates in 2019 that it could lose billions of dollars as the idea of ​​alternative digital storefronts on Google devices spreads. The company has approved spending hundreds of millions of dollars as part of a project called “Project Hug” to encourage top developers to keep their games on his Play Store.

Activision Blizzard is the owner of Candy Crush, one of the world’s most profitable mobile gaming IPs. According to Activision Blizzard’s latest quarterly results, the franchise has been the top-grossing game franchise in the US app stores for 21 consecutive quarters. Microsoft, which is looking to acquire Activision Blizzard pending regulatory approval, has repeatedly cited Candy Crush and its developer King as one of the main reasons behind Microsoft’s acquisition.

Epic Games recently filed a similar lawsuit against Apple and its App Store, in which a judge found the Fortnite developer 9 out of 10 and awarded $12 million for breach of contract. was forced to Epic is appealing the decision.

The products featured here have been independently selected by the editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/lawsuit-alleges-google-paid-activision-blizzard-360-million-to-not-build-its-own-app-store/1100-6509300/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

