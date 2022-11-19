Former Twitter head of trust and safety claims Apple and Google have the most influence over policy





Yoel Roth worked briefly alongside Elon Musk as Twitter’s Head of Trust and Safety. Roth resigned for reasons he explained in his New York Times today. In that article, Roth argues that Apple’s and Google’s app stores ultimately control what Twitter allows on its site. This poses a challenge to Musk and his goal of turning Twitter into an unmoderated, hardcore free speech platform.

Roth argues that the need for his role was lost when it became clear that Musk would ultimately choose to implement or reject moderation.

It was for this reason that I finally chose to leave the company. Twitter, whose policies are defined by unilateral decrees, has little need for trust and safety features dedicated to principled development.

The former head of trust and safety does a good job of explaining how advertisers and local governments continue to shape their moderation policies. Perhaps more influential, says Roth, are the influences of Apple and Google.

Twitter has been publicly tight-lipped about the number of people using its mobile app (rather than visiting Twitter.com in a browser), but the company’s 2021 annual report stated: I didn’t chop up words like this: It is read in part by digital storefront operators who determine guidelines and enforce them. Such review processes can be difficult to predict, and certain decisions could adversely affect our business.

The potential harm to our business is an understatement. Failure to follow Apple and Google’s guidelines risks banning Twitter from the app stores, making it even more difficult for billions of potential users to access the Twitter service. This gives Apple and Google greater power to shape the decisions Twitter makes.

The influence of Apple and Google is also more than just theory. Roth gives a specific example when an app store reviewer flagged his Twitter for what was allowed on the platform.

At one point, a member of our app review team reached out to Twitter and said they were surprised to find what they expected when they searched for #boobs in the Twitter app. On another occasion, on the eve of a major feature release, a reviewer sent screenshots of tweets from a few days ago containing racist slurs in English to Twitter representatives for display on the service. I asked whether to allow

Reviewers have suggested that app approval may be delayed or even suspended entirely if issues are not resolved satisfactorily, although the criteria for resolution are often speculated. increase.

Roth did not name the companies where each incident occurred, but cautioned that Twitter’s app’s status on the Apple App Store and Google Play store has already been talked about.

Twitter must balance the goals of its new owners with Apple’s and Google’s real life on the Internet, making it difficult for employees who choose to stay. And when I left the company, the calls from the app review team had already started.

Read the full New York Times article here.

