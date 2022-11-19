Experts believe innovation, digital technology are key to South-South cooperation





Speakers highlight how structural solutions can overcome problems and drive development

Editor’s Note: The advent of the digital age has established a symbiotic relationship between science, technology and innovation on the one hand, and social and economic growth on the other. The Chinese Communist Party stressed, urging more efforts to modernize China.To absorb the spirit of the philosophy described in the report, China Daily, in partnership with Oxford University, held an online forum on Friday. Organized. Insights on the subject shared by experts during the forum.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, will speak at a forum themed “South-South Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation” held online on Friday.Chen Zebin/China Daily

Technological innovation and the application of new digital technologies are playing an increasingly important role in promoting South-South cooperation, enhancing the governance capacity of developing countries, and creating greater synergies in development, the speaker said. said in an online forum on Friday.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of the China Daily, emphasized that scientific innovation and the application of new technologies can serve as structural solutions to the problems facing the global South in its development. .

A report submitted to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China called for the need to “see science and technology as the primary productive force, talent as the primary resource, and innovation as the primary growth engine.” emphasized.

Noting that China attaches great importance to the development of science and technology and international cooperation, Qu said: Modernization. ”

SHI YU/China Daily

He also said China’s path to modernization offers an alternative for countries to achieve rapid development while maintaining independence.

“China is committed to being a world peacemaker, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. It is also a major participant and contributor to global development cooperation. From a global strategic perspective, a stronger South “Southern cooperation helps promote democracy in international relations,” Ku said.

A forum themed “South-South Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation” hosted by the China Watch Institute of China Daily and the Technology and Management Center for Development, part of the University of Oxford, was held online on Friday.

The purpose of the forum is to share experiences in sustainable development, build consensus to promote South-South cooperation, and contribute to building a community that shares the future of mankind, said Qu. said.

He called for efforts to strengthen North-South cooperation, deepen South-South cooperation, and align global development initiatives with existing development and cooperation strategies of participating countries to generate greater synergies in global development.

