Massachusetts DPH sues Google ‘secretly’ installed COVID ‘spyware’ on 1 million cell phones





State Department of Public Health has been accused of working with Google to covertly install COVID-19 contact tracing spyware on more than 1 million Android smartphones.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, issued a statement this week on behalf of two Bay State Android users who allege that the DPH contact tracing app was downloaded to their phones around July 1. I filed a lawsuit in the district court. , 2021, without their permission or knowledge.

It is not a tool that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health can legally employ to combat COVID-19, colluding with private companies to hijack residents’ smartphones without the owner’s knowledge or consent. , stated in the complaint.

Such a brazen disregard for civil liberties violates both the United States Constitution and the Massachusetts Constitution and must stop now.

A DPH spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the agency had not received documents related to the lawsuit and did not comment on the pending lawsuit.

According to the complaint, DPH worked with Google on June 15, 2021 to install an app on more than 1 million Android smartphones in Bay State to affect people living or working there. claiming to give

This was allegedly done to increase adoption, as very few Massachusetts residents voluntarily installed the software.

Once the app is downloaded, the user’s phone is always connected, exchanging information with other nearby devices via Bluetooth and creating a record of those connections, the complaint said.

If a user opts into the app and reports that they have COVID-19, exposure notifications will be sent to other individuals in the infected user’s connection records, the lawsuit says.

Even if someone doesn’t opt-in, that information will be shared via Bluetooth and made available to Google, DPH and other third parties to track the user’s identity and past contacts through device information, the complaint says. It is listed.

Designed to abrogate the constitutional and statutory right of governments not to invade privacy without public consent, this Android attack reads like dystopian science fiction and is swiftly prosecuted by courts. Said it must be disabled. NCLA.

While at least 20 other states have developed COVID-19 contact tracing apps using Google APIs, Massachusetts is the only state where DPH has secretly implanted the app into mobile devices found within its borders. Yes, the lawsuit states.

Downloaded apps do not appear with other apps on the home screen of your Android device. In lawsuits, it can only be found by opening Settings and using the Show All Apps feature, and users are often unaware of its existence.

After Android users discovered and deleted the contact tracing app, DPH allegedly reinstalled it on their smartphones, according to the complaint.

According to NCLA, iPhone users were required to consent before similar apps were installed on their devices.

Not only do these covert installations violate the owners’ reasonable expectations of privacy, but they also violate the ownership rights of mobile device owners by taking up valuable storage space, the complaint states. increase.

Because the State of Massachusetts and the U.S. Constitution prohibit unreasonable searches and unpaid acquisitions by government agencies, this court must prohibit DPH’s unconstitutional scheme.

