Will Google finally listen to shareholders? (NASDAQ:GOOG)





JHVEPhotography

Open letter to Thunder

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) (“Google”) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQM) over the past five years, but has recently lost 34% of its value since the tide turned. Losing more than This can be attributed to a number of factors, such as bull market multiples rally, excess earnings in 2020/2021, and/or lack of cost discipline.

This week, TCI Fund Management Limited released a public activist letter to Sundar Pichai addressing shareholder concerns. Let’s dive into it.

Google outperformance and drawdowns (Koyfin)

What is TCI Fund Management?

TCI Fund Management is a value-oriented global fund that invests with a long-term investment horizon. To quote TCI founder and portfolio manager Christopher his horn:

Invest in high-quality companies with predictable free cash flow.

The fund has a portfolio focused on high-conviction bets and currently holds 10 shares (9 companies as it owns both Alphabet stock classes). With $28 billion under management and 23% allocated to Alphabet, the company demonstrates a strong belief in the company. The fund invested in Alphabet for the first time in his 2017, and since Q2 2019, Alphabet has represented more than 20% of his portfolio. Remember that most positions are GOOG (Class C shares, no votes, 17.64% in Q3 2022) and not GOOGL (Class A shares, 1 vote, 5.34% in Q3 2022) is needed. Will Google Listen? explains why this is important. section of this article.

what does the letter require?

This letter addresses three main points I will make.

Cost reduction

The letter says Google has too many people. Since 2017, the number of employees has grown at his CAGR of 20%, and from 2013 he is accelerating from his CAGR of 14% over 2017. This is especially troubling considering Alphabet’s median employee compensation is $295,884. This is well above the top 20 tech median of $117,055 (150% higher) and 67% higher than Microsoft’s (MSFT) median compensation. Alphabet employs some of the best people on the planet and is the only major tech company to keep hiring while most tech companies are laying off staff. Last month, Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner sent a similar message to his Meta Platforms (META) about hiring disciplines at big tech companies:

It’s a little-known secret in Silicon Valley that companies from Google to Meta to Twitter to Uber can achieve similar levels of revenue with far fewer people. I’d take it a step further and argue that these incredible companies would run even better and more efficiently if it weren’t for the layers and lethargy that comes with this extreme workforce expansion.

The final point on the costs TCI raises is Alphabet’s cash burn from its ‘other betting’ segment, which has burned $20 billion to generate $3 billion in revenue over the past five years. Waymo, in particular, will have to cut as competitors such as Ford Motor Company (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) backtrack as they see no path to profitability.

I agree with everything TCI says here. Alphabet has grown tremendously over the past decade, and while growing 25%, no one cared about controlling costs. With growth stalling in this environment, it’s time to cut fat and increase profitability.

EBIT target and management compensation

As a result of these proposed cost-cutting measures, TCI is proposing that Alphabet set an EBIT margin target of at least 40%. Over the past 15 years, the median EBIT margin has been 33%, and around 2010 it was already over 40%. We believe this will be an important step towards achieving our profitability goals.

GOOG Median EBIT Margin (Koyfin)

TCI proposes to base executive compensation on EBIT targets. I’m glad to hear that because the current executive compensation policy is terrible. Currently the only metric is total shareholder return compared to the S&P 100 Index. This addresses short-term thinking rather than providing long-term alignment with shareholders. My preferred compensation policies are long-term incentives related to free cash flow (“FCF”) growth, EBIT growth and ROIC/ROCE. This will significantly improve collaboration between management and long-term shareholders.

Alphabet Executive Compensation (Alphabet Proxy Statement)

Increased buyback

The final point TCI will address is that Google should increase buybacks. Currently, Google’s share buyback rate is $60 billion. It’s a hefty buyback, but Alphabet also has $125 billion in cash and equivalent assets, down just $15 billion from his $142 billion seen in September 2021. The company needs to do something with this funding. Personally, I would prefer Alphabet to start paying dividends instead of buying more shares. I don’t understand why tech companies seem reluctant to pay dividends. Buybacks are great for offsetting dilution, but they can also destroy a lot of value. I would prefer management to pay a growing dividend and buy back shares opportunistically when it makes sense, as it is now.

After valuations have risen and conditions have returned to better conditions, continuing to increase buybacks is not in the interests of shareholders. Regardless of what they do, they don’t have to keep $125 billion in cash on hand, but at least they’re making some profit now that interest rates are rising. At a 3.6% yield (10-year Treasury yield), Alphabet would make $4.5 billion a year this way.

Alphabet Buyback (Koyfin)

TCI’s History as a Activist Investor

TCI has had success with activism in the past, for example in 2021 when the fund called on Canadian National (CNI) to “stop acting in ways that disregard the interests of shareholders.” A month and a half after that, his CEO stepped down at the request of TCI. TCI has owned TCI since 2018 and is a long-term shareholder. I much prefer TCI’s long-term approach as an activist investor compared to Dan Loeb’s Third Point Hedge Fund, for example. Third Point acquired a sizeable stake in Disney in 2020 and quickly left the position after pushing for change. In August 2022, he took over at Disney again and tried to push for changes, but this time without much success. In my opinion, to be a credible activist, you have to keep long-term equity holdings in mind.

Will Google listen?

In fact, founders Larry Page (26.2%) and Sergey Brin (24.9%) control a combined 51.1% of Alphabet’s voting power. This is due to Alphabet’s corporate structure. Alphabet has three different stock classes.

Class A shares (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are listed and represent one vote per share. Class B shares are not listed and are for founders and insiders. Each share represents 10 votes. In addition to the founder, the director, L. John Doerr, also owns over 1 million of his B shares, representing his 1.5% of Alphabet’s total voting rights. Class C shares (NASDAQ:GOOG) are publicly traded and have no voting rights.

This means founders don’t have to listen and activist investors can’t put real pressure on them.As a shareholder myself, I hope they listen!

evaluation

Google fell sharply, down 34% from ATH. The company is currently trading far below its five-year median price.

Forward P/E of 20.1x, median of 25.8x Forward EV/EBITDA of 10.6x, median of 12.5x EV/FCF yield of 5.24% vs. median of 3.65%.

Especially for FCF yield, we need to consider stock-based compensation (SBC), which is excluded in FCF. Last year, SBC accounted for his 29% of free cash flow. Therefore, the FCF yield excluding SBC is 29% lower, at around 3.72%. Still, I think Google is at an attractive valuation given the quality of the business and the potential to reduce fat and increase margins over time. Founders don’t have to do any of these things, but I hope you’ll listen to what TCI has outlined in their letter. I currently have a 6% position on Alphabet where he values ​​the stock as a buy.

Google Valuation (Koyfin)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4558894-will-google-finally-listen-to-its-shareholders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos