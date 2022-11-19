



Halifax has been selected by the federal government to host the new North American NATO Defense Innovation Office, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Friday.

Canada agreed to host the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) North American Regional Office at the final meeting of military alliance leaders in Madrid. Other offices are located in the UK and Estonia.

The office aims to work with private companies and academics to enhance NATO’s technological superiority. Their mission is to engage both high-tech start-ups and established companies to solve critical defense and security problems.

In remarks during a stormy Halifax Pier on Friday morning, Anand described DIANA as a “key initiative” in Halifax, home to several major universities and a burgeoning tech sector. I explained that it is very suitable for faxing.

Admiral Rob Bauer of the Netherlands chairs the NATO Military Commission, which is made up of military representatives from the Western Allies. He said technology would tip the balance in modern conflicts, and the world is now proving that in real time.

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in action during a military exercise at Spirbe Airport, Riga, Latvia, September 26, 2022. (Roman Koksarov/Associated Press)

“One of the reasons the Ukrainian military was able to stop the Russian aggression was because of their clever use of new technology,” said Bauer.

“And we have all witnessed the important role of technology companies in helping Ukraine. The support has come from both Ukraine’s own well-developed technology sector and from international players large and small. rice field.”

The private sector plays a key role in the war in Eastern Europe, he added.

“A few months ago, when we thought about companies like Microsoft and Starlink, we thought about laptops and satellites. Now we think about them. [as] It’s a company that helps win wars,” Bauer said.

Ukraine has relied heavily on Starlink’s Internet satellite communications services to support both its civilian and military sectors.

