Fortnite Maker Says Google Won’t Launch Rival App Store To Paid Activision Millions





Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed that Google has paid Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard the equivalent of $360 million. This included a promise that the gaming giant would not create a rival app store. Epic says the move helped cement Google’s hold on phones and tablets with Android software.

Epic said in a new, unedited filing on Thursday that Google paid other developers in a manner similar to Activision. Epic cited a deal Google struck with Tencent, the Chinese company that owns League of Legends developer Riot Games, to provide about $30 million over the course of a year. Like Activision, that funding was also part of a larger deal for Riot to keep its Google-powered games and promote them as part of Android.

Both Google and Activision Blizzard have denied Epic’s claims about competing app stores. According to Google, the deal is intended to provide incentives for developers to create apps for Google Play. A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “Epic mischaracterizes the business conversation.” not.”

Activision said Google “never asked, pressured, or convinced us not to compete with Google Play.” Activision, the software giant he is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion.

The allegation is the latest in Epic’s ongoing lawsuit against Google, which accuses it of exclusively operating Google Play, which sells apps for Android. Epic’s ongoing lawsuit resembles another battle being waged against Apple and its App Store over similar concerns about proprietary practices. In both cases, Epic is asking companies to reduce the control phone and tablet owners exercise over their respective platforms over both how to pay for and where to download apps.

So far, Epic’s lawsuits against Google and Apple have shown mixed results. Game makers have appealed this decision, but Apple largely won its first lawsuit against Epic. Meanwhile, Google has started loosening its control over Google Play, allowing apps like Spotify and his dating app Bumble to use its own payment platform. Google and Apple have historically required app makers to sell digital items such as character new looks and subscriptions through payment processors that charge up to 30% commission. Epic argues that developers should be able to avoid royalty fees and use their preferred payment platform.

It’s unclear if Epic’s claim that Google paid developers not to compete will prevail in the final lawsuit. In its complaint, Epic said, “Google understood that this agreement meant that his Activision would abandon its plans to launch a competing app store, and Google intended this result.” said.

But Armin Zerza, now Activision Blizzard’s chief financial officer, said in one of the court filings that the company decided against launching a rival app store because of the cost of development and marketing, plus the risk of failure. He said he chose not to. When asked about the deal with Google that “has served your purpose,” Zerza said Activision Blizzard’s board of directors approved the deal with his Android maker.

However, if Activision is eventually acquired by Microsoft, it could eventually help create an app store. Microsoft told regulators in October it intended to build its own mobile app store to rival Google and Apple. Activision’s extensive library of popular games such as Candy Crush Saga and World of Warcraft will be an important part of that effort.

