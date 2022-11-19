Discovery Day 2022 welcomes eight Israeli tech companies to Pittsburgh





Since joining 412×972 Pittsburgh Israel Innovation months before the pandemic, its Executive Director Gal Inbar has helped dozens of Israeli and Pittsburgh companies partner on innovative projects. .

The November 16th event was an opportunity to extend that work.

Thanks to the efforts of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network programs Discovery Day 2022 and 412×972, eight Israeli companies traveled to western Pennsylvania to participate in the all-day rally.

Get the weekly edition of The Jewish Chronicles by email and never miss a top story Sign up for free

“This is the first time that so many Israeli companies have come to town for such a great show,” Invar said.

Discovery Day at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center welcomed students, CEOs and robots. As the latter entertained attendees, engineers and executives discussed and strategized potential partnerships.

Jennifer M. Apicella, program director at PRN, explained that creating these connections is part of the Discovery Days goal.

We wanted to make this highly hi-tech, forward-thinking industry community accessible to all. There is an opportunity for companies to come and learn how to adopt this kind of technology. But that can’t happen unless the public truly understands what the opportunities are.

Attendees enjoying a presentation at Discovery Day 2022. Photo credit: Adam Reinherz

Throughout the day, buses of youth, educators and community members arrived at the convention center and climbed the stairs to and from booths.

Amir Molad, founder and CEO of AmarelUS, a professional services provider to the manufacturing and technology industries, moved his family from Israel to New Jersey a few months ago. Discovery His Day was a first in Pittsburgh.

Morad said the people he meets here are wonderful. They are very friendly and all of them try to help and help in some way. very.

Sarah Wish, program coordinator of Tikkun Olam Makers, said Discovery Day is an opportunity for Israel-based companies to find affordable solutions to the neglected challenges of people living with disabilities, the elderly and the poor. He said it was an opportunity to inform the public about its efforts to create and disseminate.

Sarah Wish of Tikkun Olam Makers.Photo by Adam Reinherz

As visitors passed her stand, Wish shared information about upcoming global innovation challenges offered by the company.

People can help people with disabilities in their communities who are experiencing neglected challenges, create solutions and document them. [and] Upload it to our platform, Wish said. And anyone, anywhere can access and use that solution.

Alex Geht, founder and CEO of Testa Seat, showed passersby the innovative adaptive seats his Israel-based company is making for children and adults with special needs. .

Geht says his process involves working with clinicians to measure clients and 3D print sheets based on their capabilities.

Alex Gate has a tester seat.Photo by Adam Reinherz

As such, we offer highly customized, unique, secure, and extremely affordable products. [seats] In a very short time, he said.

XYZeron co-founder and CEO Almog Zeroon told Chronicle that it wasn’t his first time in Pittsburgh, but he was excited to learn and inspire new partnerships.

We have a talented group in Israel and the great thing is that we are always looking for great projects with good partners.

XYZeron is an Israel-based company that develops smart products and provides solutions and consulting for Israeli and global markets. Helping companies like XYZeron is part of 412×972’s mission, he explained, Inbar.

We will build business bridges between communities and strengthen ties between Pittsburgh and Israel, he said. 412×972 is committed to delivering beneficial financial results to our partners, but the initiative is also about building relationships and connecting people. ”

412×972s co-founder and chairman Andrew Rabin said we are here as a resource.

The Jewish League of Greater Pittsburgh helped found 412×972 about three years ago. Since then, the initiative has brought together his 80 companies in Israel and Pittsburgh by focusing on the strengths of the Pittsburgh region, including robotics, autonomous navigation, machine learning, AI and life sciences, Rabin said. said.

Still, there’s a lot more work to be done, Inver said.

Adam Reinherz can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jewishchronicle.timesofisrael.com/discovery-day-2022-welcomes-8-israeli-tech-companies-to-pittsburgh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos