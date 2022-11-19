White House submits antitrust bill to Congress on lame duck





With only weeks left to pass two high-profile antitrust bills aimed at big tech, the White House has asked Democratic leaders in Congress to hold a lame duck session, according to a source familiar with the matter. informally pressuring the United States to pass a legislative package. .

In a closed-door meeting with the staff of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House officials announced the American Innovation and Choices Online Act (AICO), according to multiple sources. and the Open App Market Act (OAMA), which took place before Republicans took control of the House in January. As the Biden administration has held a series of meetings with Senate and House leaders and coordinated a campaign to get the bill onto President Joe Biden’s desk, officials are expected to take 60 minutes to get the bill through the Senate. We think more votes are needed, sources say.

Minnesota’s Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Iowa’s Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the primary sponsors of the AICO bill, said for months they had the votes needed to pass the Senate. I came. Grassley claimed that more than 20 Republicans were ready to vote for it. The only thing blocking legislation was Schumer, who controlled the Senate floor and suggested the vote might not actually be there. We will work with the public to collect the necessary votes and bring them to the ballot,” a spokesperson for Schumer said in the summer.

But the New York Democrat has yet to commit to a floor vote, and the antitrust advocate claims he will back the bill while joining Big Tech’s strategy of running out of time. Schumer’s office and the White House did not respond to Time’s request for comment on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Carine Jean-Pierre told reporters late Friday afternoon, “We are committed to enacting an ambitious technology antitrust law, and we are committed to the entirety of President Trump’s agenda, including antitrust legislation. We are stepping up our involvement in “These antitrust bills have bipartisan support, and there is no reason Congress cannot act before the end of the year.”

The antitrust movement’s sense of urgency is due to the fact that Republicans won a slim majority in the midterm elections, and two of the bill’s most fierce opponents on the Capitol say they’re willing to vote if it does. Ready to take on a powerful post that is expected to kill the effort… be pushed to the next Congress. On Tuesday, the House Republican Caucus named Kevin McCarthy of California as the next chairman, and Jim Jordan of Ohio is likely to be the next chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“The Republican Party’s control of the House makes it very difficult to move forward on this issue,” Rep. David Cicillin, a Rhode Island Democrat and chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, said at TIME. told to “Kevin McCarthy and Republican leaders fought us every step of the way. This is a classic example of the effects of money corruption in our political system.” , has benefited from years of contributions from Google, Facebook, and other Silicon Valley power players.)

The AICO law prohibits companies like Amazon and Google from prioritizing their products over competitors on their platforms. The Open App Markets Act will force Apple and Google to open their app stores to competing marketplaces.

Antitrust proponents say the bill is essential because the monopoly power of platforms has created an environment where success leads to failure for small businesses and innovators. Amazon can see that their product sells well and create their own version, giving them a competitive disadvantage. The Seattle-based company is able to place its own products on the first page of search engines, and other companies’ products further down. Beeper co-founder Eric Migikowski says this dynamic has forced smaller companies to complain that groundbreaking products are “first to market and first to the grave.” has become

The Biden administration and lawmakers must pass antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech by the end of the year. Sources say the original deadline set by the bill’s supporters to pass one of the Democratic bills, the $433 billion health, climate and tax bill, the Cut Inflation Act. He said he admitted the bill would be put on the back burner over the summer. Priority entering the medium term. But now that the election is over, they are stepping up their efforts to pass the bill before it’s too late.

Members of the White House and Congress held a series of meetings this week with leaders of “small tech” companies defending legislative packages and struggling to compete with the tech giants that have cornered their respective markets.

On Thursday, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, venture capitalist and Y Combinator-elect Garry Tan, and Angela Hoover, CEO of Andi, the Google alternative search engine. The beepers Migikowski and Migikowski all met with White House officials and various lawmakers’ offices. They noticed a discrepancy between the White House vote count and Schumer’s vote count. “The White House told us there were 60 votes on the bill,” Stoppelman told TIME. “And later in the day, we were in Schumer’s office. We support the bill and hope to find a vote.”

Over the past few months, Mr. Schumer has been the subject of multiple protests due to stalled legislation. Fight for the Future, a progressive advocacy group, was playing a segment of John his Oliver supporting the bill on big video screens outside of Schumers’ Brooklyn over the summer. And a group of anti-monopoly demonstrators wearing Jeff Bezos masks attacked his office on Halloween.

Both Big Tech antitrust bills were passed by the House and Senate Judiciary Committees by bipartisan majorities, but were delayed for months to gain floor votes in each house of Congress. Sources familiar with the process say Pelosi will wait for Schumer to pass the Senate first before putting her members, especially those in California, through a difficult vote.

It has become a source of frustration for the bill’s allies on both sides of the aisle. Rep. Ken Buck told TIME in September. “Maybe it’s owned by Big Tech. I can’t think of anything. They point the finger at each other. It’s stupid. We gave it a tough vote.” Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House has substantively agreed with the bill at the meeting, repeatedly suggesting it believes the tech industry needs to be made more dynamic to compete with China, a source familiar with the matter told TIME. told to The National Security Council has an increasingly strong voice in efforts to pass legislation, influencing the argument that the country’s foreign policy would be better served by a more competitive technology ecosystem. .

“We have met with them. “I know I have a vote in both the Senate and the House.

Biden has made strengthening the US antitrust enforcement regime an important part of his economic policy. He has made Lina Kern chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Jonathan Cantor the head of the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, and Tim Woo, the country’s leading antitrust scholars and Big Tech rivals. appointed to key positions in his administration. National Economic Council. And in July 2021, it issued a comprehensive executive order directing the entire government to work towards policing integrated markets and increasing competition.

But even anti-monopoly eggheads tasked with leading the nation’s top antitrust enforcement agency, advocates of the law change laws to prevent major tech companies from abusing their power. argues that there is a need

And if lawmakers don’t make it now, who knows when they’ll have their next chance.

