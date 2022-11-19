Indy couple has big dreams for concrete decorating business





Indianapolis Cream and Concrete ornaments can be found online, in Indy stores, and at markets where the owner travels around the country. The success they are seeing now all started as just an idea.

Kaitlan Vosler started making items such as planters, jewelry and trays in his apartment in 2016.

“I started an Etsy store, then moved to my website and entered local stores around Indy, and it started from there,” Kaitran said.

In 2020, when the pandemic brought everything to a halt, she realized she needed to stop working in her garage to keep her business growing.

WRTV

“So I was one of the first people on the machine. Having a studio space here allowed me to start doing business that way,” says Kaitlan.

Machyne is a maker space in the 16 Tech Innovation District where you can make things, but it’s also a space where you build your business. Members have access to tools and equipment ranging from woodworking to metalworking.

WRTV first shared Kaitlan’s story in June 2021. Over a year later, she’s grown beyond that space.

“Our wholesale is growing consistently,” she said. “We were invited by Chip and Joanna Gaines to go to Silo and have the Magnolia Market there, so we’ve been there twice in the last seven months.”

cream & concrete

She now makes decorations out of her space and sells products across the country.

“It was more fun than anything I’ve ever done,” Brooke Vossler said.

Kaitlan’s husband, Brook, now works full-time as co-owner of Cream and Concrete.

“A lot of times there are people who struggle to work with their spouses every second, but it’s really fun and we enjoy it,” Brooke said.

Kaitlan and Brook are thinking bigger as their business continues to grow. They work on making concrete furniture.

WRTV

“We want to create something really cool and tangible that people talk about in Indianapolis, and I think we can do that,” he said.

To solve the problem, Brook spent time at Machyne’s woodworking space and still uses his membership.

“It’s only been two years since I started working full time that I’ve had my husband full time, worked with him, and grown to where he is now. So even two years ago, it wasn’t. “It’s just really baffling, even business,” Kaitran said.

