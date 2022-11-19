Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after controversy over Indian historian





File photo of Google logo | Photo credit: Reuters

Alphabet-owned Google this week announced plans to invite guest speakers to its offices, days after canceling a talk by an Indian historian who downplayed marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters. Introduced rules.

The policy, announced Thursday, is Google’s latest effort to maintain an open culture while addressing the divisions that have emerged as the workforce grows.

Over the last few years, employees at Google and other big tech companies have clashed and protested over politics, racial and gender equality. And Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon.com are all facing union organizing calls to adopt progressive policies.

Google’s speaker rule, reviewed by Reuters, lists the risks to brands from certain talks, and asks employees whether there is a business reason to host a speaker and whether the event directly supports our goals. I am asking the staff to look into this.

Asks to avoid topics that may cause confusion or undermine Google’s sense of belonging, and reiterates that speakers are prohibited from advocating for political candidates or proposing ballot measures. increase.

Google spokesman Ryan Lamont told Reuters it was always proud to have outside speakers. Updated processes ensure that these events are useful and contribute to a productive work environment.

It said the email introducing the policy to managers consolidated and clarified the patchwork of guidelines.

Increased scrutiny threatens the free-flowing university-like culture that Google has cherished since its inception. But if seen as a more attractive place to work, it could attract a more diverse workforce that could help Google develop products with broader appeal.

In recent years, internal disputes have been in the public eye, so Google has stepped up content moderation on workplace message boards and reduced the frequency of company-wide meetings.

Competitors such as Meta Platforms Inc. also have policies for inviting speakers.

Google’s speakers included then-U.S. presidential candidate Barack Obama, celebrity chef Aisha Curry, and former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Since Google said it canceled a talk on India’s social and religious caste system by Tenmoj Soundararajan, an author who advocates for those disadvantaged by caste prejudice, at least in April due to internal conflicts. , the controversy over the speakers has confused Google.

Members of an internal Hindu group had complained about Soundararajan, describing her rhetoric as inflammatory.

At least one of the reviewers suggested inviting Rajiv Malhotra to balance out, according to an internal message. Malhotra, a tech entrepreneur turned self-proclaimed contrarian writer, has viewed activists such as Soundararajan as serpents and has criticized his affirmative action policies that foster marginalized caste groups.

Google’s Hindu group eventually scheduled Malhotra to speak about India’s positive global impact, according to the invitation. However, according to a subsequent announcement, organizers have canceled his November 10th, the day before his scheduled talk at his Google office in Silicon Valley.

Some workers complained to senior management about Malhotra, according to a complaints message. Malhotra described homosexuality as a medical condition and Islam as a destructive force, according to a related document compiled by Alphabet Labor, a labor group that has petitioned Google to designate caste in its anti-discrimination policy.

Malhotra told Reuters he supports marginalized communities but opposes the politicization of bigotry in ways that divide societies and make them vulnerable to foreign colonization.

According to employee-to-employee messages, allowing him to speak after canceling Soundararajans would have been an inconsistent standard.

A new speaker policy stipulates that employees must submit suggestions and have them approved by a cross-functional review team. The deadline for requests is at least 12 weeks before the event.

Wait for a response before contacting the speaker and/or their representatives, it says. Failure to follow this process is a violation of Google policy.

