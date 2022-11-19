Google’s Pixel 7 Pro Get $150 Off In Early BF Sale Or Free With These Trade-in Offers





Google’s Pixel 7 Pro smartphone hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it’s already heavily discounted. That’s because Google is building momentum into the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday shopping seasons. To make the deal even sweeter, you can trade in your existing smartphone for up to $900 depending on the model. This makes the Pixel 7 Pro practically a free upgrade in a way.

The Pixel 7 Pro normally retails for $899, but has dropped to $749 on the Play Store and other retailers for the holiday season. This immediately translates into a significant savings of $150. Same price on Amazon and Best Buy, with different color options available.

Regarding trade-in credits, Google offers the following amounts (maximum amounts listed, values ​​vary by state and SKU)…

Pixel 6 Pro: $600 Pixel 6: $499 Pixel 5: $400 Pixel 5a: $350 Pixel 4 / 4 XL / 4a / 4a (5G): $325 iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max: $900 iPhone 13: $650 iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max: $650 iPhone 12: $550 iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $400 iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max: $630 iPhone 11: $520 iPhone XS / XS Max: $480 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $900 Galaxy S22 / S22+ 5G: $650 Galaxy S21 / S21+: $499 Galaxy S20 / S20+: $400 Galaxy S10 / S10+: $350 Galaxy S9 / S9+: $250 Galaxy A71: $200 Save yourself the hassle of selling your existing handset yourself (on eBay or elsewhere) Not as shabby. Similarly, Best Buy also offers a number of smartphone trade-in credits, but not necessarily as much as Google. For example, an iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB of internal storage can be purchased with $550 in trade-in credit, compared to $900 on Amazon. Still, the Pixel 7 Pro price drops to $199.

Amazon also has a trade-in program, but it’s not very fleshed out and not very profitable. You won’t have the option to opt for the iPhone 13 series phone, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max will go up to $401 instead of $650. Still, it’s worth considering if you want to go that route.

As for Google’s latest flagship phone, our review of the Pixel 7 Pro noted that the premium build quality and overall design have been improved and refined in every aspect. To recap the specs, it features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1440×3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The current $749 model is the one with 128 GB of storage.

For photography, it has a triple camera arrangement consisting of a 10.8MP shooter on the front, a 50MP primary lens on the back, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. It also has optical image stabilization (not on non-Pro models).

