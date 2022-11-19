Google Releases Android App Modularization Guide





Google recently released a guide on modularizing Android apps. This guide is intended to provide developers with best practices and recommended patterns for building multi-module Android apps, including scalability, readability, stability, and testability as their codebase grows. We focus on mitigating problems that occur in

In a survey asking developers about their experiences with modularization, 54% of participants said it was difficult to find good learning materials on modularization, and nearly 95% said the materials available on developer.android.com were insufficient. After claiming that it was, Google decided. Start the Android App Modularization Guide. Please note that this guide is generally aimed at intermediate and advanced developers familiar with the recommended app architecture.

According to Google, some apps are already modular, such as Play Store, Google News, and YouTube.

Modularization is a way of organizing your codebase into loosely coupled pieces, usually called modules. Each module should be independent and designed to serve a distinct purpose.

Modularization has many advantages. Modules reduce design complexity, facilitate maintenance, and evolve large systems. Let’s take a look at some of these benefits.

Reusability: Provides opportunities to share code and build multiple apps using the same modules.An app should be the sum of many modules, and each module contains specific functionality Strict visibility control: developers control what should be exposed to other parts of the codebase and modules Customizable delivery: Play Feature Delivery allows developers to deliver specific features to the app conditionally or by request

Other benefits can easily be achieved with modularity. they are:

Scalability: When a project is well modularized, it usually has separation of concerns principles and a loosely coupled codebase, making the system easier to maintain and evolve. Coding, fixing bugs, adding tests, and reviewing changes Encapsulation: means that modules should have the least possible knowledge of other parts. Decoupled code makes it easier to read, understand, and evolve. Testability: the ability to test your code.It’s easier and faster to test a module than to test a large tightly coupled system

Google has made their multi-module app Now in Android available on their GitHub repository. It includes a useful modularization journey outlining what modules do and how they communicate with each other.

The guide also includes sections related to common modularization patterns, where you can find more information about low-coupling and high-coupling, data modules, feature modules, app modules, common modules, and more.

