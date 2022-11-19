Google points out upcoming changes to Google Maps, including an AR-based ‘search with live view’.





On Thursday, Google revealed in a blog post that it will be making some changes to Google Maps. One of his new features, Search in Live View, was announced in September and will begin rolling out next week on his iOS and Android platforms in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo. . This feature using Augmented Reality requires the use of your phone’s camera. Here’s how it works: Remember Google Maps Live View? When you’re walking, the app superimposes arrows over the real-world view from your camera to help you navigate from one place to another. Live view also displays certain landmarks. You can find places near your current location in a specific city by searching in Live View.

Google Maps Live View Search Uses AI, AR and Billions of Street View Images

For example, let’s say you’re in New York City and want to run errands, do some holiday shopping, or have dinner with friends. Thanks to AI, AR and billions of Street View images, you can find the place you need almost in front of you. Pick up your phone from the Google Maps app and tap the camera icon in the search bar to see nearby stores along with coffee shops, banks and ATMs.

Search with Live View debuts in 6 cities next week

Thanks to AR, users are presented with arrows and directions in front of their real-world view. It also has all the aforementioned Street View images available, so you can see stores that are around the corner and can’t access your phone’s camera. Instead, searching with Live View provides other important information, such as whether the store is open or closed, how busy it is, and whether the price is cheap or expensive. Also, how high or low your business is rated by the Google Maps community.

Whether or not they own an electric vehicle (EV), more and more people are turning to these vehicles. That means EV drivers need to be able to find facilities to charge their vehicles. Google Maps can help in this effort. Simply open the Google Maps app, search for ‘EV charging stations’, hit the ‘Fast charge’ filter, and the app will show stations with chargers of 50kW and above for faster charging.

You can also use a filter to show charging stations that use plug types compatible with your car. These new features are available now for iOS and Android devices worldwide.

It has an EV charging station.

Google Maps can help you find places to fast charge your electric car

Finally, we remind you that it’s been two years since Google started showing wheelchair-friendly locations in Australia, Japan, the UK, and the US. The good news here is that this feature is now available globally in Google Maps, regardless of whether you’re on the iOS or Android platform. To use it, turn on the “Accessible Locations” setting in Google Maps. Here’s what to do:

View wheelchair accessible locations on Google Maps

Open Google Maps and tap your initials or profile pics to the right of the search bar near the top of the screen.[設定]>[アクセシビリティ設定]Tap. Turn on ‘Show if a place has wheelchair accessible features such as entrances, seats, restrooms, parking, etc.’ when searching for or viewing a place. Google warns that the accessibility information displayed by this feature may differ from reality.

Google Maps tells us if a facility is wheelchair accessible

When you enable the setting and search for a store or service, a wheelchair icon will appear if the location is wheelchair accessible. Otherwise, the icon is crossed out. This information is provided by the Google Maps community.

