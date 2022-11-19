How to remove house images from Google Maps





keep an eye on your property

Source: Google

If you’ve ever encountered a Street View car in real life, chances are you’ve made a funny face as you passed by, hoping to be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it altogether. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may not be comfortable with other people recognizing you when using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same may be true for homes published on the web, as Google’s cars automatically take pictures and provide them to the service.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

There is an easy way to blur a house in Street View. This process works on mobile and desktop and takes only a few minutes to complete.

How to blur your house using your Android smartphone or tablet

All you need is the Google Maps app and a minute to spare to request Google to blur your house from your Android device. No need to submit any documents or log into your account.

Open the Google Maps app on your tablet from your Android phone. Search for your home address in the top bar. Even if you have already saved it, you have to manually search for it and you can’t tap the home button. Tap the Street View square in the lower left corner to see photos of houses and streets. Tap the overflow menu in the upper right corner.[問題を報告]Tap. Adjust the red square to fit around your house.[ぼかしのリクエスト]in the section[マイ ホーム]Choose. Briefly describe which houses need to be blurred and include any additional details. Please be as specific as possible so our team can understand your request.blue[送信]Enter your email address to validate your reCaptcha before tapping the button. This will send a request to Google to blur the house in Street View. Existing images on the web may still show your house, but it will be difficult for people to see what it looks like.

It’s also easy to request to blur your home from your computer, regardless of operating system. You don’t even need to be logged into your account to run the process. All you need is a web browser.

Open Google Maps on your computer using your favorite web browser. Search for your home address using the search bar in the upper left corner. Drag and drop the orange person from the bottom right corner to your house location on the map. Aim for the street highlighted in blue on Google Maps. When you see a street or house photo, click the overflow menu next to your home address in the upper left corner.[問題を報告する]Click. Adjust the red square to fit around your house.[ぼかしのリクエスト]in the section[マイ ホーム]Choose. Briefly describe which houses need to be blurred and include any additional details. Please be as specific as possible so our team can understand your request.Enter your email address, complete the reCaptcha, and click the blue[送信]Tap the button. This will send a request to Google to blur the house in Street View. Existing images on the web may still show your home, but it’s hard for people to see what your home looks like.

Whichever method you use, this process will blur the house in Street View. Also, once it’s blurred, there’s no way to undo it, so be careful.

Additionally, Google does not blur third-party satellite images of your home. You can contact them, but there is no standard process for doing so. Also, you should wait for Google to update the data on your property.

maintain your privacy online

With these few simple steps you can keep unwanted people from preying on your home. Not really, but it does help maintain a bit of privacy. Besides, you can also control what information Google can access and avoid being tracked by deleting your location history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/how-to-hide-home-google-maps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos