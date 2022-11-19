Big tech layoffs benefit climate change companies





Layoffs are ravaging Silicon Valley. Tech giants such as Twitter, Amazon and Facebook are cutting thousands of workers as job cuts and hiring freezes plague the industry.

Many software engineers, programmers, and data scientists have lost their jobs and are wondering what happens next. But climate tech companies have a tantalizing message.

These companies offer a range of jobs. Some companies are creating software to better measure their greenhouse gas emissions. Some people make materials such as cement and steel without using carbon.

Record funding and new government support over the past few years have put the climate technology sector in an enviable position. Talented Silicon Valley employers are hiring talent while they’re bleeding.

Once struggling to compete with the profitable salary packages and stock options that social media companies can offer, the inboxes of climate tech companies are filled with pristine resumes once thought impossible to steal. has become

Some climate change leaders are skeptical, saying we need more chemical engineers and scientists than coders and project managers. But some say the influx of talent will help tech companies, which often struggle to reach their ambitious goals.

In many ways, this is just history repeating itself, showing that innovation often happens during or after crises, other scholars added.

Phil Budden, a senior lecturer in innovation and entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School, says this is a big long-term boost. Suddenly, engineers are available to the wider world. There is great hope that climate technology will take off.

Mass layoffs in Silicon Valley mark the end of the Big Tech era

Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs in the past week. On Monday, Amazon announced it would lay off 10,000 of his employees. A few days earlier, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it would lay off his 11,000 employees, or 13% of his workforce. Twitter has laid off more than 3,700 of his employees, with Elon Musk at the helm.

In the climate technology sector, the situation is different. Climate tech funding has cooled, but only after record highs. As of Wednesday, he had $16 billion flowing into the sector this year, nearly double the $9.3 billion raised in 2019, but a record $30.4 billion raised in 2021, according to PitchBook. below the dollar.

Climate Draft is a coalition of climate technology companies with a job board showing over 4,000 job openings across nearly 360 companies. Another job portal, Climatebase, currently has over 6,000 job listings.

A job fair is set for next week and after the Thanksgiving holiday to promote climate tech jobs. Many tech workers on messaging apps and communities her message boards are urging laid-off colleagues to consider climate-related jobs. Laid-off workers get a 33% discount on a 12-week climate change boot camp course that normally costs about $1,499.

Apoorv Bhargava, CEO of climate artificial intelligence company WeaveGrid, says he has noticed a difference. His company typically receives about 80 job applications per week. This week: 800, according to company stats.

His company, which uses artificial intelligence to help charge electric vehicles without overloading the grid, raised $35 million on Tuesday and needs to double its staff quickly.

In the past, he had persuaded top software programmers and data scientists to forego big tech salaries and stock options to work for his own company. But now his inbox is filled with newly laid off people looking for him for work. My LinkedIn is a disaster, he said.

Now that funding and staffing issues have eased, Bhargava is confident of rolling out his product to more cities. He’s also brainstorming ways to expand the business to corporate vehicles such as his Amazon delivery trucks that need to analyze large amounts of data.

It’s going to be something I think we could do in ways we wouldn’t have been if we weren’t excited about this kind of talent pool shifting into something like climate, he said.

Eugene Kirpichov, a former Google software engineer who spent more than two years founding the nonprofit Work on Climate, said the influx of talent from layoffs could be a boon for the climate industry.

Many workers don’t realize how easily their skills can be transferred to climate companies, Kirpichov said. According to him, it is a misconception that workers need a PhD in climate-related studies, and all they really need are the skills they already have. He said we just need to use them to solve different problems.

Evan Hynes, co-founder and CEO of Climatebase, said the shift to climate technology partly reflects a decline in enthusiasm for big tech companies.

Many people in the early days of Tech 2.0, like Facebook, felt they could change the world for the better, he said. But as these companies grew, they became like cogs in a larger machine.

Musk issues ultimatum to staff: commit to hardcore Twitter or leave

Tackling climate change is no longer just for scientists and engineers, Hines said. The top three types of job listings on Climatebase have historically been business development and sales, communications, and software engineering.

Quinn Hawkins, who was vice president of product management at real estate tech brokerage Redfin, said his division was shut down at the company this month. As a result, Hawkins, who was also working on new ventures at Microsoft, is looking for a project management job, preferably in climate technology.

His interest, he said, stemmed from an experience last September when he visited a friend in the Sierra Mountains near Los Angeles.

The air was just smoky, he said. On the plywood in front of the farm was a handwritten sign that read, “Pray for rain or God bless the firefighters.” It was apocalyptic.

After working in the real estate industry for 10 years, Hawkins wants to spend the next 10 years helping companies manage projects to address the climate crisis and work towards a better future for his 8-year-old son.

He said even though everything I’ve been working on hasn’t worked out. He gave his time and passion to make the world a little better for you.

Not everyone agrees on how useful this surplus of workers is.

Jonathan Strauss, CEO of Climate Draft, said software matters regardless of what climate companies are building. To develop, market and run that product, he said, you need software.

Cody Finke, CEO of Brimstone, which makes decarbonized cement, disagrees. Companies that focus on hard science innovation, rather than pure software solutions, will make a bigger dent, he said. Chemical engineers and metallurgists would be more valuable to his company than coders and product managers, he said. Fundamentally, he said, software cannot solve the climate problem. Hard science required.

Some tech workers who have already switched to the climate department say it’s worth it. Yin Lu vividly remembers the day he decided to quit teaching technology and enter the world of climate change.

It was the summer of 2020, and the air in Northern California was so thick with wildfire smoke that it had turned orange. Her daughter wanted to play outside, so Lu put her on her gas mask and went to the park.

Watching her daughter play made me wonder what I was doing with my career. she said. I came to Jesus the moment I thought I had to stop working on anything other than climate change.

Lou quit her job and started reading all things climate change, looking for ways to use her background in early-stage startup growth. She is currently a partner of My Climate Journey, a climate community and venture company.

Now I know I wake up every day and spend my time working on making my daughter [life] There is no better antidote than that, she said.

