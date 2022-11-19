Thanksgiving Travel 2022: 8 essential Google Maps features to get you through the holidays





Thanksgiving is one of the biggest travel seasons of the year. According to AAA, he expects 55 million Americans to travel over the long holiday weekend this year, with 4.5 million of them flying. This is about the same as pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

But some of us haven’t traveled in years. Flights are more stressful than ever.

Whether you’re flying to visit family or driving to visit friends, there are many ways to make getting around easier with Google Maps. Here are some of the app’s best features for travelers:

1. Navigating Airports and Train Stations

Google Maps shows how busy restaurants are.

Angela Lang/CNET

If you need to quickly find a store in a large mall, Google Maps has expanded directory tabs for all airports, shopping malls and transfer stations. This comes in handy when you’re running around the airport looking for a place to eat before your flight or looking for last-minute souvenirs.

This tab shows the opening hours of the destination and its floor. It overlooks restaurants, shops, lounges and parking lots.

2. See how crowded the attractions are

Now Playing: Watch This: Google Maps Immersive View Reveals Building Interiors

1:25

Google has added new features to the Google Maps Busyness tool. You could already search for a location, such as a business, and see a graph showing how busy that location is in real time. Now, with a new feature called Area Busyness, you can see when the entire map area is busy with people.

To use this new feature, open the Google Maps app on your Android or iPhone (or your computer’s browser) and navigate through the map to view common areas such as downtown, riverwalks, and quaint nearby towns. find Since the congestion status is now automatically displayed on the map, there is no need to bother searching for locations to check the congestion status. Google Maps may say something like “downtown,” and if you click to see more details, it may say, for example, “as busy as possible.”

3. Enter your itinerary into Google Maps

Google Maps can map your trip, but it can also quickly show you flight, hotel, car rental, and restaurant reservations, saving you the hassle of searching for check-in times and confirmation numbers in your email.

To view upcoming reservations:

1. In Google Maps, in the bottom menu row[保存済み]Tap.

2.[予約]Tap. Here you’ll see a list of upcoming reservations that Maps pulled from her Gmail email.

3. Select an item to view details about the reservation, such as date and location.

4. You can also search for ‘my bookings’ in the Google Maps search box to see your booked list.

4. Restaurant reservations

Planning a dinner night with a large group can be a hassle, especially if you go at a busy time. Google Maps can help you make lunch and dinner reservations. Method is as follows.

1. On the map, at the top of the map, click[レストラン]Tap the button to see a list of restaurants.

2. Select a restaurant that looks good and reserve a table or join the waitlist in the pop-up window (not all restaurants do).

Remember, you can use the busyness feature above to choose the least crowded location. , or outdoor seating may still be available.

Share your location to let friends and family know when you’ll be arriving.

Angela Lang/CNET 5. Use Google Maps Offline

Heading to a remote location where you may not have a mobile network connection? Get directions on Google Maps even when you’re offline.

1. Before you head out, search your map for the place you want to get directions to.

2. In the Locations window, pull up the menu at the bottom.

3. Scroll the tab to the right[ダウンロード]then in the next window tap[ダウンロード]again. Maps downloads a map of the selected area to your smartphone.

Now, if you’re using Google Maps for directions in an area where you’ve downloaded maps and your phone loses connectivity, Maps will switch to offline maps to guide you. Because it’s offline, Maps can’t provide real-time traffic information.

6. Find EV charging stations everywhere

If you’re driving an electric vehicle for shopping, dinner, or vacation, Google Maps can help you find EV charging stations along your route and estimated wait times at charging ports. You can also filter your search by connector type such as J1772, CCS (Combo 1 or 2) or Tesla to show only EV compatible stations. You can also search for gas stations by following these same instructions. (Here’s how to save money on your pump.)

1. On the map, scroll through the tabs at the top of the screen and tap[その他]Tap.

2. Scroll down to the Services section and select Electric Vehicle Charging.

3. The map shows nearby charging stations and the number of available charging stations.

4. Tap a charging station on the map to have it added as a travel stop to the map.

You can also use this trick to find other places along your route, such as coffee shops.

7. Share your location with others

Is there anything more frustrating during a group activity than when the group splits up and no one can find each other? Google Maps can help bring everyone back together.

1. On Google Maps, tap your profile icon in the upper right corner and tap[位置情報の共有]Tap.

2.[現在地を共有]and select how long you want to share your location with whom you want to share your location.

3.[共有]to send your location from Google Maps to everyone you select.

4. If you want to see someone’s location, tap the person’s icon at the top of the window and tap[リクエスト]Tap.

