This 13.4% dividend is the best deal on Tech Now

Astute contrarians know that when markets crash, the hardest hit sectors are often those that trigger the (inevitable) surge.

This is one of the most reliable trends in investing. With smashed valuations (and dividend yields), these stocks are attractive bait for bargain hunters who like to battle the herd.

The 2008 financial crisis is a good example. Financial stocks, which crashed as millions of mortgages failed, surged after the market bottomed out in 2009. So did real estate investment trusts (REITs).

That’s why we’re looking at rough-hewn tech stocks and tech-focused closed-end funds (CEFs) to lead the way in 2023. They made most of their gains in dividend cash. This state-of-the-art income play also pays dividends every month.

Let me say up front that these contrarian moves are never easy. It took courage to step into real estate and finance in 2009. And with Meta Platform FB (META) announcing massive job cuts last week and Amazon AMZN (AMZN) reportedly about to do so, the technology still looks fragile.

But the broader economy holds up, showing long-term gains for technology companies, especially those in high-demand niches like IT security. That’s why Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University, cleverly called the recession of Patagonia’s vests a wise time to buy (after the trendy clothing favored by techies). is.

Lower inflation = higher tech stocks

As the past year has shown, tech stocks have moved in the opposite direction of interest rates. Many of these companies have to borrow heavily to launch new products.

However, inflation finally started to pick up, rising 7.7% in October, lower than expected and well below May’s peak of 8.6%. The decline since then is clear and consistent. It also gives weight to the idea that the Fed will soon end its rapid rate hikes.

It’s true that tech stocks bounced back. It is up 8% since Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s press conference a few weeks ago when he refuted his own statements about future rate hikes in an overly hawkish tone. (We weren’t fans of Powell’s often contradictory messages. But the market sucked. It crashed immediately.

The opportunity is not over yet. This brings us to his CEF I mentioned earlier, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). Here is my CEF Insider Service recommendation that trades at a 16.5% discount to net asset value (NAV, or the value of that portfolio).

This discount exists because BSTZ is the newest technology CEF to launch in late 2019. With little history behind it, paranoid investors quickly oversold it this year. It’s also a pretty sweet double deal for us, as not only do we get a discount on funds, but the deal was made on an overly washed-out portfolio.

The problem is that BSTZ is not aligned with holdings of powerful companies such as semiconductor maker Marvell Technology MRVL (MRVL) and security software provider Synopsys SNPS (SNPS). BSTZ also owns a number of private equity firms that offer value realized through IPOs.

All of these are for sale, and investors who can now add BSTZ and can handle short-term volatility could see significant gains beyond the CEF’s 13.4% dividend paid monthly.

Michael Foster is the Lead Research Analyst for Contrarian Outlook. For bigger income ideas, click here to see our latest report. Immortal Income: 5 bargain funds with stable 10.2% dividends.

Disclosure: None

