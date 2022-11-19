Penn YDSA | Big Tech isn’t the innovator you think it is





Guest Column | Tech Companies Are Not Driving Positive Global Change Some University of Pennsylvania Students Believe They Are

Philadelphia’s technician salaries increased faster than any other city in the United States. Penn’s annual career survey of 2021 alumni found that 14% of his alumni went on to the technology industry, second only to financial services and consulting. Add to all of this, Penn’s aggressive pre-pro culture, which makes a career in the tech industry look incredibly attractive.

Fame and profitability cannot be underestimated as incentives to pursue a career in the tech industry. But another reason why so many college students pursue tech careers is because they fall for the idea that Silicon Valley and tech companies are where cutting-edge innovation takes place. The narrative is underpinned by the tech company’s futuristic campus and work environment, and an idealistic but vague mission statement with phrases such as a passion for invention, community, and sustainability. This has led American tech giant CEOs such as Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Penns College alumnus Elon Musk to be hailed as both geniuses and philanthropists, humanity’s greatest hopes to save the world. Driven by trends.

Optimistic college students are often easy prey for such pretense, and we are here to warn the students of the University of Pennsylvania.

The idea that joining the for-profit tech industry will allow you to work on big innovations is a complete myth. All of the major technologies in the iPhone, such as GPS, touchscreen, and internet, were actually funded and created by governments or government-funded research institutes. His Silicon Valley CEO loves to declare that his innovations are self-financed and the result of his own wits, while Tesla, Apple, and Google receive huge government grants. is receiving The truth is that for real innovation to happen, you have to take risks. The venture capitalist model used by Silicon Valley companies to raise capital requires a short payback period. Research and development of most truly new and not yet understood technologies takes much longer.

So what software developers are actually spending their time doing is benefiting the company. This rarely coincides with true innovation or positive change in the world. This includes maintaining crude, nonsensical code and code bloat. In his anthropologist David Graebers’ famous book Bullshit Jobs, this inspired an entire category of bullshit jobs known as duct tapers that maintain, cover up, or apologize for flawed systems. rice field.

One of the most profitable business models for these technology companies today is figuring out how to better extract data from consumers. This is done by software developers working tirelessly on ways to get consumers to spend more time on their devices. This consumer data obsession culminates in the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal and Metaverse, an all-encompassing virtual reality meant to spend all your waking hours making money on Facebook. Did.

The devastating impact of technology companies extends to strengthening the military-industrial complex, not to mention the environmental impact. We rarely think of the tech industry as a huge polluter, but tech companies strategically underestimate their emissions, invest their profits in fossil fuels, and replace existing fossil fuel emissions with renewable energy. We are buying renewable energy credits instead.

Finally, there is worker exploitation. Jobs in Silicon Valley may look stable and easy by their descriptions, but the sole goal of these tech companies is to extract as much of the workforce as possible from their workforce. This has resulted in toxic work environments, high levels of job dissatisfaction, and mental health issues.

Salaries are still often inadequate given how high the cost of living is in major tech cities. Since the pandemic, many tech workers have sought remote work as a way to improve their work-life balance and save money. To combat this, Google plans to build towns for workers to live, work and shop. Google planned a city where the convenience of an all-in-one transaction was overshadowed by the exorbitant prices of monopolies, isolation from the outside world, and mundane daily life reminiscent of The Truman Show. It reminds me of the city. “Google, he’s just one company, but its corporate city is attacking tech companies under the guise of employee benefits in order to control their employees’ lives and extract more work from them.” It’s a perfect example of how you can use tactical tactics.

Students at the University of Pennsylvania seeking innovative careers in tech have a vast array of options beyond big tech, from medical research to climate change research using AI and technology. These works contribute significantly to the humane, technologically advanced and commercial technologies of the future. The company promises

Truly positive innovation rarely happens in Silicon Valley. Whether it’s a startup route or an established big tech company. This pervasive idea that real social and economic change can be achieved while profit comes first is a lie. Therefore, we urge University of Pennsylvania students to avoid Big Tech’s machinations. You will be overworked, underpaid and exploited by the tech giants who are endangering society.

Penn Young Democratic Socialists (YDSA) is the premier left-wing student-run organization on Penn’s campus. Please contact us at [email protected]

