Google Introduces New Advertising ID System to Android | Walk





Google Brings New Advertising ID System to Android

Data protection and privacy Google

Google is beginning the beta rollout of its post-cookie privacy sandbox on Android, the mobile operating system that powers 70% of mobile devices worldwide.

It will be available next year and will give developers and practitioners time to test it. Privacy Sandbox was tested globally on Chrome browsers in April.

Another ATT Fear

This rollout follows Apple’s reduction of cross-app audience tracking with the ATT feature. The change hit a lot of ad-funded businesses hard and caused Meta a particularly big problem. Some feared that Google would take a similar hardline approach.

While that change is significant, it appears to be moving at a more measured pace, allowing developers to test and refine the system before it goes live. released a short but in-depth video covering use cases for the new technology.

What is Privacy Sandbox?

This is a network of systems that Google deploys to target and measure ads when browsers and devices stop supporting cookies and no longer use the Android News, Mobile Advertising Identifier.

The goal is to build a new set of protocols that will allow us to limit the sharing of user data in a way that protects user privacy while maintaining the advertising business that drives both Google and many other apps and services.

How it works on mobile

Android plans to do this through four key technologies. The first three are sandbox-wide standards and the last three are Android-only.

Topic API: This allows developers to infer topics of interest based on the app on the user device. FLEDGE API: An ad tech tool for remarketing and building custom audiences that block cross-site tracking. Attribution reports: support measurement. SDK Runtime: This creates a framework or environment that allows protected user data to run side-by-side with third-party technologies that must maintain mobile his app performance while enhancing user privacy. Digiday has a detailed explanation.

Deadline still unknown

No deadline has yet been set for mobile ID retirement, but Google said in February that the change would be at least two years away. Cookie, on the other hand, is slated to be phased out by 2024, although this deadline has changed many times.

That plan has been in the works for some time, with some major changes, as well as a process to ease competition concerns from regulators who were legally required to work with the industry and share test results. It was done.

on the user side

The news comes the same week Google announced the search and map changes it announced in September. These are set to make the search experience more visual and enable discovery.

From Google, Statcounter, Bloomberg, WARC, Digiday, AdExchanger, TechCrunch

