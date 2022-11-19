Marion Technical College hosts an Ohio Tech Day for local students.





Special for Marion Starr | USA Today Network

Marion Technical College was proud to host students from Tririvers Career Centers and Delaware Area Career Centers to gain hands-on experience in these areas during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Dozens of students tried their hand at local projects such as programming a Raspberry Pi, a credit-card-sized computer, and Hack the Box, an online platform where students can test their cybersecurity skills. During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s clear that more security is needed to deter hackers, thwart phishing scams, and protect financial and personal data.

Joe Woughter of the IT department said: New cutting-edge smart He introduces technology into the home and workplace.This is an important experience to know if this field is one they enjoy.

They introduced students to two great programs: cybersecurity and programming. The students were very enthusiastic and had a great time! Greg McDonough, his instructor in Application Development and Programming at the Delaware Area Career Center, said: This gives students a great sense of what is out there and what Marion Tech has to offer.

Marion Tech offers a variety of certificates and degrees in areas such as cybersecurity and networking, software development, and web development.

Information technology jobs are on the rise. Whether it’s a company protecting its customers’ data or protecting itself when shopping online or opening emails, cybersecurity is important, says his Ks, his IT faculty member at Marion Tech. Ku said. These students have the opportunity to greatly benefit their careers and our community.

From software development to cyber security to smart manufacturing, these are areas of high demand, said Mike White, vice president of technical programs at Marion Technical College. With new information technology jobs being posted every day in Central Ohio, we want our students to know about these high-paying jobs and the pathways to mastering the necessary skills.

Ohio Tech Day is held to raise awareness of the role of technology and innovation in Ohio’s economy and to inspire the next generation of technology leaders. Marion Tech participates in numerous sponsors such as OhioX and Meta.

Marion Tech has partnered with the Ohio Department of Higher Education to offer Choose Ohio First Scholarships to encourage students to pursue STEM and stay local for their education and career. Marion Tech is accepting applications for her $1,500 to $5,000 scholarship annually for students majoring in IT, engineering technology, and healthcare. The deadline for applying for the next award is December 1st. For more information and to apply, visit mtc.edu/scholarships.

