Google and YouTube could also build Twitter competitors





There should always be a text-first social network that is centralized, fast to post, and easy to consume. Twitter appears to be actively imploding (although like MySpace, it will probably weaken). More specifically than Google, I think YouTube should bite the bullet and duplicate it.

Yes, there was Google+, which was basically chasing Facebook. So instead of all content going to the same fire station, there was a community feature, but the posts were similarly geared towards long-form text. It’s lightning fast when you can post and get through your feed. This restriction has not been replicated by anyone in the world and is a key factor that Twitter’s competitors must remove entirely.

The biggest practical limitation of social network creation and management is content moderation. This is not a simple problem in just one country, it is greatly magnified around the world. This is the biggest bottleneck to the viability of the platform, and it greatly benefits incumbents who already have a global moderator system in place.

The rest are Google, Meta, and TikTok, but WordPress and Tumblr can compete to varying degrees. Meta already has Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, any of which could theoretically add a layer of his Twitter. Zuckerberg’s problem is that any effort initially suffers from a enthusiasm gap. However, if Twitter continues to struggle, I think people will eventually come together.

Twitter could potentially be replicated by tech-savvy but not currently social enterprises, but again moderation would have to scale very quickly, leading to early roadblocks and long-term downfalls. future could be threatened. Reddit comes to mind, but I don’t think subreddit moderation necessarily scales to a centralized service. However, it is one of the companies to watch.

Again, I think Facebook will eventually adopt if no one tries. Google should let them try it first.

YouTube is a great fit for this effort because it already has the basics, from moderation features to account systems (especially the recent rollout of handles) and robust cloud infrastructure. Already the channel is able to make text posts and of course he has one of the biggest comments section.

The YouTube brand has heavily bootstrapped Twitter’s initiative, with various other integrations that Google itself could benefit from. I don’t need a direct messaging system, but it could be interesting in the future. Video integration, on the other hand, is a given, but it could be a better way to spread the YouTube short that fights TikTok.

This competitor was able to offer the best photo experience with Google Photos, one of the great features of Google+. Another good idea for G+ worth revisiting is the concept of circles for more private sharing.

Now Google is clearly pushing for cost savings and efficiency. Doing social push, even through YouTube, is a gamble, but it’s better than conceding to Facebook or someone inexperienced without fighting it.

