Who are the key innovators in Neural Networks for Radar/LiDAR for the aerospace and defense industry?





The aerospace and defense industry remains a hotbed of innovation, fueled by advances in artificial technology and machine learning, and the growing importance of technologies such as drones, satellite technology and big data. According to GlobalData’s report on artificial intelligence in aerospace, defense, and security, more than 174,000 patents have been filed and granted in the aerospace and defense industry in the past three years alone. A radar/lidar neural network.

However, not all innovations are the same, nor are they always on the rise. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects a typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerated adoption before finally reaching stable maturity.

Identifying where specific innovations are on this journey, especially those in the emerging or accelerating stages, is essential to understanding current levels of adoption and future trajectory and impact.

180+ innovations shaping the aerospace and defense industry

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, we plot the S-curve of the aerospace and defense industry using an innovation strength model built on over 262,000 patents, with more than 180 innovation areas shaping the industry’s future.

At the new stage of innovation, machine learning for autonomous navigation, battery temperature management systems, and satellite image mosaicing are disruptive technologies in the early stages of application and should be followed closely. 3D image segmentation, AV on-board control systems, and lidar for 3D object detection are some of the accelerating innovation areas where adoption is steadily increasing. One mature area of ​​innovation is sensor-guided aim assist, which is now well established in the industry.

The Innovation S-Curve of Artificial Intelligence in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Radar/LiDAR neural networks are a key innovation area for artificial intelligence

Neural networks model the neurons of the biological brain and create a system for pattern detection. Similarly, Radar/LiDAR can pull from a database of previous Radar/LiDAR detections to classify objects into specific categories.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are more than 10 companies, spanning technology vendors, established aerospace and defense companies, and up-and-coming start-ups involved in developing and applying neural networks for radar/LiDAR.

Neural Networks for Radar/LiDAR Key Players are Disruptive Innovations in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

Ford Motor is one of the leading patent applicants in Neural Networks for Radar-LiDAR. These patents are being filed to develop autonomous driving features that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to develop more advanced vehicles. The company also uses neural networks for industrial applications and uses them as a quality assurance method. China Ford Motor cooperates with Baidu to implement AI technology and expand its market. Aptiv is a technology company looking to power self-driving cars and create safer technology. We combine radar solutions with neural networks to provide industrial solutions.

Other significant patent applicants in the industry include Luminar Technologies, Amazon, Qualcomm and Nvidia.

Other important companies in terms of application diversity include Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile, EC Motors and Stradvision. In terms of geographic reach, Stradvision leads, followed by Samsung and Qualcomm.

The industry has advanced significantly in both the commercial and military sectors. As AI solutions are developed to increase safety and autonomy, the industry is likely to integrate this technology more in the coming years.

To better understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the aerospace and defense industry, visit GlobalDatas’ latest thematic research report on the subject: AI in Defense.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key subject areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

