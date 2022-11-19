Halifax Proposed NATO North American Innovation Hub





Halifax –

Defense Minister Anita Anand on Friday announced a proposal to establish a North Atlantic Treaty Organization innovation hub in Halifax.

The goal of this hub is to foster cooperation between NATO military members and the technology sector, including technology startups and academic researchers.

Anand said the proposed hub would not focus on weapons manufacturing, but on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data processing, quantization technology, biotechnology and new materials.

Standing on a windswept pier at the edge of Halifax harbor, Anand said the 30 members of the NATO military alliance face growing technological turmoil.

“Strategic competitors seek to challenge the rules-based international order that has kept Canada safe since the end of World War II,” she said as icy winds swept over Canadian military base Halifax. Told.

“You can see this through (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine and his unjust and illegal invasion of sovereign territory (earlier this year).”

NATO has yet to approve the proposal, but Anand said the hub should be fully operational by 2025.

NATO’s highest-ranking military officer, Admiral Rob Bauer, said the technology is of increasing strategic importance.

“There will be a shift in the balance in ensuring a peaceful future,” said Bauer, chairman of NATO’s military commission and member of the Royal Dutch Navy.

“One of the reasons why the Ukrainian military was able to stop the Russian aggression was their skillful use of new technology.”

For example, the Ukrainian military is adept at using small, relatively inexpensive drones to score critical battlefield victories against Russian adversaries.

“We have all witnessed the important role of technology companies in helping Ukraine,” Bauer said.

“Support has come not only from Ukraine’s own well-developed technological sector, but also from both large and small international players … NATO is therefore redoubled in its efforts to stay at the technological forefront. increase.”

Bauer said NATO is also launching a $1.3 billion venture capital fund, which will be backed by 22 allies.

“This is not about building new missiles and tanks,” he said. “This is about harnessing the power of an innovative ecosystem across the Alliance.”

If NATO accepts Canada’s proposal, the Halifax regional office will become part of a nine-hub NATO network known as the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA).

Anand said the plan is to build a network of innovation sites across North America, with a similar office set up in London to support the European network.

The minister said Halifax was chosen as the proposed location of the DIANA hub for 300 science and technology start-ups, seven universities and a large military base that includes Canada’s Atlantic naval fleet.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on November 18, 2022.

