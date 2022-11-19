



The power industry is driven by the growing demand for clean and sustainable energy and the growing importance of technologies such as robotic solar tracking, smart solar tracking and advanced bifacial solar tracking using algorithms, driving activity and innovation. continues to be a hotbed for According to GlobalData’s Internet of Things in Power: Solar tracker report, more than 439,000 patents have been filed and granted in the power industry in the last three years alone.

However, not all innovations are the same, nor are they always on the rise. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects a typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerated adoption before finally reaching stable maturity.

Identifying where specific innovations are on this journey, especially those in the emerging or accelerating stages, is essential to understanding current levels of adoption and future trajectory and impact.

90+ innovations shaping the power industry

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which plotted the power industry’s S-curve using an innovation intensity model built on over 83,000 patents, there are over 90 innovation areas that will shape the industry’s future.

At the emerging innovation stage, conductive charging of EVs, remote monitoring of smart grids, and power optimization of self-organizing networks are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be followed closely. . Smart batteries, microgrids with integrated renewable energy, and smart lighting systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas where adoption is steadily increasing. Mature innovation areas include home automation network power management and prepaid power metering, which are now well established in the industry.

IoT Innovation S-Curve in Power Industry

Solar trackers are a key innovation area for the Internet of Things

A solar tracker is an electromechanical system that allows photovoltaic panels or reflective surfaces to track the path of the sun to continuously receive optimal direct solar irradiance.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are more than 50 companies, including technology vendors, established utilities, and start-ups, working to develop and apply solar trackers.

A major player in solar trackers is a disruptive innovation in the power industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

Flex affiliate NEXTracker is one of the leading patent holders of smart solar tracking solutions for PV projects of all sizes, transforming plant performance with advanced data monitoring and analytics software and services. Its TrueCapture and NX Navigator smart monitoring and control software platforms have revolutionized tracker performance.

Sunfolding, a supplier of innovative solar tracking technology, offers a new TopoTrack solution using airlink technology. This virtually eliminates grading solar projects in changing terrain and maximizes profitability by deploying trackers on land previously off-limits for utility-scale solar.

Meanwhile, Ecoppia Scientific is the pioneer and market leader in connected artificial intelligence and data-driven smart robotic cleaning solutions for single-axis solar trackers. His Ecoppias H4 with helix technology is the pinnacle of innovation in robotic cleaning solutions and is unique on the market.

To better understand how the Internet of Things is disrupting the power industry, visit GlobalDatas latest thematic research report and examine The Internet of Things (2021).

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key subject areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

