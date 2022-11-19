Two Northwestern University Faculty-Led Teams Celebrate 2022 Chicago Innovation Awards | News





According to Chicago Innovation, which presented coveted honors to Illinois Wastewater Monitoring Systems and Epicor Biosystems at the 21st Annual Chicago Innovation Awards on Nov. 16, two of Chicago’s most notable innovations this year were: Rooted in Northwestern Engineering research.

One is working with local governments to monitor wastewater for COVID-19, and another is creating wearable patches that monitor perspiration to provide personalized hydration, stress, and metabolic health insights. A leading healthcare startup, these impactful inventions were among 20 winners. Selected from 365 nominees from a variety of industries and organizations large and small for Chicago’s most innovative products and services.

“Northwestern University is known for its strength in collaborative research, especially in areas where disciplines intersect, as is common in university-wide research institutes and centers such as the Center for Water Research. The approach will also lead to successful innovative partnerships with other local and regional institutions, enabling research teams to solve pressing societal challenges with speed and agility.”

Illinois Wastewater Monitoring System

The highest award-winning Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System is a creative approach to COVID-19 monitoring, born of a cross-organizational research effort led by Northwestern University, the University of Illinois (UIC), and Argonne National Laboratory. Solution.

In collaboration with the Chicago and Illinois Public Health Departments and the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI), researchers will test and analyze wastewater from water sources around Chicago and Illinois to detect the presence of COVID-19 and ultimately prevent the spread of disease.

Northwestern is the data analytics leader for this program.

“Our major achievement is the rapid development of a method to measure SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and track the spread of COVID-19 variants,” said Professor Aaron Packman of Northwestern University. increase. “City and state public health departments have been involved in our research efforts from the beginning and designed the entire program to provide actionable information to protect public health in Chicago and Illinois. ”

Pacman, who led the Northwestern team, is director of the Center for Water Research, leader of the Smart Great Lakes Initiative, and professor of civil and environmental engineering at the McCormick School of Engineering.

The core data analytics team for Northwestern’s Illinois Wastewater Monitoring System includes Caitlin Raisman and Neil Mangan, professors of engineering sciences and applied mathematics. David Morton, Chairman, Industrial Engineering and Management, Professor. A PhD student he along with Maria Warns and Guyi Chen.

A Chicago-area research team will reliably analyze raw sewage samples for evidence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in 2021, providing real-time information to public health departments in Chicago and Illinois to help them. It was one of the first research teams in the country. during a pandemic.

The team will also screen state sewage samples for influenza A and B.

Infected individuals shed SARS-CoV-2 viral genetic material through their urine and faeces, even when they are asymptomatic, making sewers and wastewater treatment plants great places to look for telltale signs of illness.

In Chicago, DPI partnered with Current. It is another winner of the 2022 Chicago Innovation Awards and has received advisory support from Northwestern University. We sampled neighborhoods to get a more local picture of COVID-19 trends and tracked potential new variants at O’Hare International Airport. Coming in from out of state.

The sewer network now spans more than 80 monitored sites, covering more than two-thirds of the Illinois population.

epicore biosystems

Epicore Biosystems is a healthcare startup that created the first sweat-sensing wearable platform to provide personalized hydration, stress, and metabolic insights to athletes, industrial workers, and consumers. Epicore Biosystems’ Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App products, developed in partnership with Gatorade, were recognized in the form of a collaboration award at the Chicago Innovation Awards.

The organization was established as a spin-out company from Northwestern University’s Queries Simpson Bioelectronics Laboratory and the John Rogers Laboratory.

Rogers, Louis Simpson and Kimberly Querrier Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Neurosurgery, and Director of the Querrier Simpson Institute, is the trustee of the Northwest, Kimberly K.・Co-founded the company with Query. ’22, ’23 P).

Microfluidic technology is used to monitor athlete performance by capturing tiny droplets of sweat directly from skin pores, analyzing them in real time, and measuring the amount of water and electrolytes lost. In 2021, Epicore Biosystems and Gatorade will launch his Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App, available through retailers and e-commerce channels.

Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and co-founder of Epicore Biosystems, said: “This certification underscores the tireless efforts of a multidisciplinary team that took the Gx Sweat Patch and App from concept to full-scale launch and creation of new product categories.”

Ghaffari is Director of Translational Research at Northwestern and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at McCormick. He has received many awards for his contributions to soft bioelectronics, his nanoscale systems, and neuroscience.

Epicore Biosystems partners with leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense, and research hospitals to establish wearable products to drive personalized hydration and health management insights using microfluidic wearables.

In March 2022, Ghaffari and team completed a $10 million Series A investment round to accelerate commercial scale-up of their microfluidic biosensor and data cloud platform. An industrial version of the company’s sweat-sensing product, called Connected Hydration, is currently in pilot testing and is being tailored for enterprise customers to address the hydration and nutrition needs of industrial workers in extreme working conditions. I’m here.

Sweat is a rich source of largely untapped biomarker data, including solutes, metabolites, hormones, proteins, micronutrients, and exogenous substances. Each of these can provide insights to clinicians, analyze and bring data to consumers. From its inception as a McCormick spin-out to the present day, Epicore Biomarkers has continued to advance wearable microfluidic technology and products in the growing digital health sector.

