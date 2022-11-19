CESC Receives Patent for Technological Innovation Using Bottom Ash





RPSG Group’s flagship power company, CESC Ltd, has received a patent from India Intellectual Property for an innovative technology to use bottom ash from coal-based power plants.

Through a series of large-scale studies, laboratory tests and field trials conducted by CESC with Jadapur University, Kolkata and SDG Consultants, the company has discovered that bottom ash, which has physical and chemical properties similar to river sand, is about 25 to 70% of sand in concrete production, CESC said in a statement.

There are two types of ash generated from thermal power plants: fly ash (accounting for about 85% of the total ash generated) and bottom ash (accounting for the remaining 15%). Most fly ash is currently used in cement production, but bottom ash has yet to find a useful application.

Incineration ash is discarded for land reclamation and road embankment construction. Vast tracts of land are locked up for this storage or disposal.

The use of bottom ash in concrete production helps reduce cement consumption due to its inherent pozzolonic properties, thereby significantly saving raw material costs and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It provides a pathway to large-scale added value and sustainable use of bottom ash in the construction sector.

The CESC findings are the result of tests conducted at the University of Jadapur, Central Glass-Ceramics Institute – Kolkata and Geological Survey of India – Kolkata. The Institute’s findings were followed by constructing a test section of his M-35 road within his CESC-owned 750MW Budge Budge Generating Station in Pujari, West Bengal. The company has already approached disability groups in various states, the power ministry, the NHAI and major construction companies for support and adoption of this new technology, the release said.

CESC MD-Generation Rabi Chowdhury said in a statement that the innovation has significant implications for the power sector and construction industry in terms of environmental protection, bottom ash recycling and protection of river ecosystems nationwide. He said he would offer an opportunity.

He further stressed that the technology is being developed in line with the company’s commitment to the environment and is expected to alleviate existing significant problems with ash utilization.

According to Professor Partha Ghosh of Jadapur University, research leading to government patents has identified several differentiating properties of bottom ash that make it a useful substitute for sand in concrete manufacturing.

By using bottom ash over natural sand – crushed sand, manufactured sand and existing alternatives to mine topsoil – Indian thermal power plants can reduce their carbon footprint, he said. rice field.

Apart from providing a viable means of making large quantities of ash from thermal power plants, the technology will support environmental protection and reduce sand mining from riverbeds, the release said.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published November 19, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/cesc-gets-patent-for-technology-innovation-in-bottom-ash-usage/article66157055.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos