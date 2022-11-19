FIFA technology promises faster, more accurate offside decisions in Qatar





ALRAYAN, DOHA (Reuters) – VAR offside decisions will be faster and more accurate at World Cups thanks to the introduction of new technology developed by FIFA over the past three years, referee Pierluigi Collina said on Friday. Told.

“Semi-automatic offside technology” makes even the toughest offside decisions faster than previous systems, with 3D animated renderings of incidents broadcast to fans in stadiums and on television.

“It gives us the possibility to make decisions about offsides faster and more accurately,” Corinna said at a pre-tournament press conference.

“I want to make it clear that just because you’re faster doesn’t mean you’ll be able to judge offside in an instant. It’s certainly less than it is now, but you can’t answer in a second. is basically alive

“One thing I would like to emphasize is that the final decision always belongs to the referee of the match: VAR, video assistant referee, field of play, referee.”

Twelve cameras in each stadium track 29 points on each player’s body, and sensors in the match ball send data 500 times per second to the VAR operations room, making it extremely accurate when a pass is played. to be evaluated.

The new technology has already been trialed at two FIFA tournaments and is being tested in all stadiums that host matches at the World Cup.

“Our analysis of the data yielded very positive results,” said Johannes Holzmueller, Director of Technology and Innovation at FIFA.

Football Soccer – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Referees Media Briefing – Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar – 18 November 2022 Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of the FIFA Referees Commission, during the briefing REUTERS/John Sibley

“The most accurate support offside tool to date.”

Holzmuller said his previous offside technique is available in Qatar, but only as a backup.

Collina said his team briefed all 32 team coaches in two workshops and visited each team camp to reinforce the message to players.

Referees were instructed to issue red cards for behavior that endangered the health of other players. Elbows to the face, studs-up tackles, and dangerously high feet.

“Here are the best players in the world,” Collina said.

“So the first message we got through was keeping our players safe. Anything that could endanger the safety of an opponent, players and coaches should expect a red card. .”

Simulations are less popular than they were before the advent of VAR, but will continue to be punished, as dissent, the Italian added.

Collina said FIFA was particularly keen to ensure as much playing time as possible, so referees were instructed to time interruptions precisely and add minutes at the end of the half.

“This is nothing new,” he said. “[At the last World Cup]in Russia it became normal for the fourth referee to show the 7th, 8th and 9th minute board.”

