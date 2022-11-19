Tech Records NCAA Qualifying Performance at UGA Invite – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS The Georgia Tech swim and dive teams achieved another school record in addition to multiple NCAA B-cut and NCAA zone dive performances on day two of competition at the UGA Invite.

Deniz Ertan once again led the Jackets with a record-breaking performance. Ertan broke the school record with his 4:09.68 in his NCAA B-cut time in the women’s 400 IM. Mackenzie Campbell also earned her NCAA B-cut time of 4:14.58 at the event. In the men’s 400 IM, Nils Bogner swam his NCAA B-cut time of 3:47.89.

Batur nl placed second in the men’s 200 free with an NCAA B-cut qualifying time of 1:32.94. Zora Lipkova qualified for the final of the Women’s 100 Fly with an NCAA B-cut 53.64 time in qualifying.

Four jackets set qualifying scores for NCAA zone diving. Anna Bradescu (264.55 / 271.55), Carmen Woodruff (251.35 / 238.85) and Katie McKyton (243.50 / 240.50) topped her dives in the women’s 1m. Ruben Lechuga placed second in the men’s 3m diving with a score of 324.40 in qualifying and 370.25 in the final.

Tech has three NCAA B-cut qualifying times in the 100 breast. Clarissa Sabin finished fourth with a time of 1:01.00 in qualifying and 1:01.12 in the final. For men, Leandro Odorici was sixth (52.78) and Daniel Kertesz was ninth (53.41).

Berke Saka was the last Jacket of the Day to earn an NCAA B-cut time (45.60) in the Men’s 100 Back, placing third in the event.

The Women’s 800 Free Relay Team of Ripkova, Ertan, Ari Sakellaris and Brooke Switzer finished third with a time of 7:12.00. The men’s 800 free relay team nl, Saka, Wigofrode and Kertesz finished fourth with a time of 6:22.74 she finished fourth.

Tech will finish the competition at the UGA Invite on Saturday, November 19th with qualifiers starting at 9:30am

Competitive Drive Initiative Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have united to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new contributions to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation. If Accelerate GT hits its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift will impact his $5 million impact on Georgia Tech track and field. To learn more and contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

