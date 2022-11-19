Google Maps Update Makes Finding EV Fast Chargers Easier





Google has made life easier for electric vehicle owners with a significant update to Google Maps that essentially lets you find fast-charging stations. So even if you were looking for something more powerful previously, you could be directed to slower chargers, but now you can choose to only show chargers that can deliver at least 50 kW , this is not a problem.

To access this new feature, you’ll need to type EV charger, charging station, or similar in the search box to tell the app that you’re driving an EV and looking for a plug-in. A new option will pop up below allowing you to specify your preferred charger.

New features have been added to the app for both Apple and Android devices. You must have the latest version installed on your device to use it. You can also select not only the power of the charger, but also the type of plug, so you can further narrow your search by selecting either CCS, J1772, Tesla, or CHAdeMo.

Another feature added as part of another recent update allows users to tailor route planning to their specific vehicle, whether internal combustion engine or electric. If you choose to drive an EV, you should not only consider how to get to your destination most efficiently and quickly, but also take into account that you may need to recharge along the way. This means that it is theoretically much less likely. It’s not a full EV route planner yet, but it does get stuck between chargers.

The update won’t work just in the US, but Google says the new features are available in almost any country with an electric vehicle charging network. Try this new map feature and let us know if it works as intended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insideevs.com/news/622609/google-maps-update-ev-fast-chargers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos