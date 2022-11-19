Will some Canadian tech companies go out of business during the recession?





Founders: Get used to hearing the word “Canadian no” more often.

BetaKit Podcast live from SAAS NORTH!

Recorded at 7:30 am. Whose brilliant idea was this?

“Can Canadian technology kill companies?”

“yes.”

See, if this week’s episode is a little awkward, there’s a reason other than the irreverent recording time.

Special guest Matt Roberts, Canadian VC and son from Ottawa, may have joined me and co-host Rob Kenedi to complete the Grumpy Old Man trinity.

The news doesn’t help, there are now countless layoffs in both Big Tech and Canadian tech, plus we don’t know what’s going on on Twitter. There is also FTX’s bankruptcy slash, Ponzi scheme’s slash clustercuss. This has unfortunate ties across Canada, like the cryptocurrency demise of old.

So in the midst of the current recession and before the imminent recession, things look bleak. leads to the question. Ask if we’ll see secondary funds emerge in Canada to scoop up stock from all the down rounds that other VCs can’t participate in, like Laura Lenz at OMERS Ventures (close to Roberts’ answer ), Clio VP Natalie Archibald thinks: On leadership lessons from companies coming out of the pandemic looking better (hint: do the opposite of what Elon does).

And, of course, there was the poignant question of the title of this episode for fellow panelists. The answer was both encouraging (which has happened before) and depressing (but not on this scale).

It’s all very complicated. But the coffee was free-flowing, and the live audience was thoughtful and encouraging (let us know if you’d like to hear more live or live-streamed BetaKit Podcast episodes). If Conversations about Canadian Technology and Technology from a Canadian Perspective is a contrasting study, then you know it’s a very good AMA episode of his.

Let’s dig in.

The BetaKit Podcast is sponsored by Caravel Law. Caravel Law can help you with everything from setting up a new company, to financing your expansion, to a successful exit. Their attorneys are trained in Canada’s best law firms. In short, they have the experience you’re looking for, but offer great value with a new innovative business model and flexible pricing.Learn more now!

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Katie Lauer. Sponsored by Caravelle Law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/will-some-canadian-tech-companies-die-during-the-downturn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos