Google whips predatory digital lenders





Internet giant Google has introduced strict new rules for digital lenders operating in Kenya with a new policy aimed at improving user privacy and keeping rogue app developers out of Google Play.

The company wants a personal loan app in Nigeria and Nigeria. These apps request sensitive text messages from users and call authorization before using them to sign tax returns.

According to Google, all existing personal loan apps in both countries must complete a form within 30 days to remain on the Play Store.

Also, all new personal loan apps must sign a declaration before being allowed on Google Play.

We are introducing additional requirements for the Personal Loan app for users in Nigeria and Kenya. Personal loan apps in these two countries must complete a declaration form and submit documents for review in order to maintain or publish new personal loan apps on Google Play, the company said.

The move comes at a time when digital lenders are increasingly being brought under the microscope for misusing users’ personal data, flooding borrowers, their friends and relatives with loan calls and text messages. It is done.

In some cases, relatives and relatives are inundated with calls, asking them to plead with the borrower to settle the loan they owe.

Apps often need to grant users access before they can use Calls, SMS, Contacts, and other permissions.

Lenders are also facing further pressure from regulators after being regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Selected Approval

In September, the central bank announced that it had approved 10 digital lenders to comply with the new Digital Lending Law and granted operational licenses.

This is one of 288 permit applications Apex Bank has received since March of this year. Licensed Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) include Ceres Tech Limited, Getcash Capital Limited and Glando Africa Limited (trading as Flash Credit Africa). , Jijenge Credit Limited, and Kweli Smart Solutions Limited. The others are Mwanzo Credit Limited, MyWagepay Limited, Rewot Ciro Limited, Sevi Innovation Limited and Sokhela Limited.

CBK has ordered all unregulated digital lenders who have not applied for licenses to cease operations. The Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Act 2021 places the DCP under his CBK jurisdiction and protects borrowers from predatory lending by entities.

