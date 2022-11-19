IIT Kanpur Researchers Develop Technology to Convert AC into Air Purifier





A team of researchers from Kanpur at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed a new technology that turns air conditioners into affordable air purifiers. This unique technology was conceptualized and developed with infrastructure and R&D support from IIT Kanpur as a team of researchers discovered a way to turn regular air conditioners into air purifiers in winter, the institute said. said in the press. release.

This innovation is in line with IIT Kanpurs’ work in the field of air quality assessment and monitoring. This renowned institute has helped various state governments and organizations deploy technologies to combat air pollution.

Professor Ankush Sharma, Professor of Innovation and Incubation at IIT Kanpur, said: This innovation is a great addition to the R&D work IIT Kanpur is involved with.

Professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Co-Professor of Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, said: This announcement showcases technology that addresses some of the world’s most important problems.

This technology comes as a simplified convenience tool that can be easily installed on top of regular AC and available by turning on fan mode. Smog and pollution are a concern in some cities, and especially during the winter months, the invention is expected to benefit many.

The lowest price for such an air purifier on the market is around 10,000 and it usually comes with a fan and an air filter to clean the air. Meanwhile, this new type of air filter developed at IIT Kanpur has been proven to limit microbial growth, capturing PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, pollen, allergens and bacteria from the air while purifying it. can do.

The air filter is equipped with antimicrobial air purification technology developed at IIT Kanpur in collaboration with researchers from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Tested in a NABL accredited lab and proven with 99.24% efficiency he can successfully neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (delta variant). Existing air filters on the market work with a particle trapping mechanism. However, if you continue to use it, the filter itself will become a breeding ground for bacteria.

This innovation has been licensed for marketing to AiRTH, a startup fostered at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Center in IIT Kanpur. It has been commercialized as a clean air module and is available at an affordable price of 2,000 yen. One such module is claimed to be as effective as 10 regular AC filters. The product is currently available for purchase through his website on AiRTH and other e-commerce sites.

AiRTH team statement reads: AiRTH was founded by Ravi Kaushik, an IIT Bombay graduate who is currently his CEO of the company. AiRTH was founded in 2020 at IIT Kanpur under the guidance and support of Prof. Amitabha Bandopadhyay, who was then professor at IIT Kanpur’s Center for Startup Incubation and Innovation.

