Which companies are deeply committed to cleantech?

As wind power technology improves, offshore wind power is becoming a more viable option for power production. More companies are starting to jump into this futuristic space. Investors interested in this green energy have many portfolio options.

Green energy is slowly gaining attention. After all, the idea of ​​harnessing renewable energy in the form of wind is exciting for many reasons. There are also multiple challenges.

The world will be a very different place when green energy becomes a viable option to power the masses.

To do that, we need to expand renewable energy. One of his ways the cleantech company is looking to expand production is offshore wind farms. The US Department of Energy’s Floating Offshore Wind Shot Initiative is pushing the boundaries of the offshore wind energy industry. One of the initiative’s main goals is to reduce costs by 70% by 2035. As a result, companies are working hard to realize this vision.

Let’s take a closer look at these companies making waves with this technology.

What is a floating wind farm?

A floating wind farm might sound like something out of a science fiction novel. Nonetheless, floating offshore wind farms are becoming a viable green energy solution for mass consumption.

When companies first started using offshore wind power, wind turbines were installed on fixed structures. Recently, floating wind structures have been developed to support wind turbines.

These floating wind turbines give energy companies more options for deploying their turbines. This changes the landscape for companies developing offshore wind farms.

Top Floating Wind Farm Company

If you’re looking to build an investment portfolio that includes clean tech, let’s take a closer look at the top clean tech companies to consider in your investment portfolio.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy is a player to watch in the US clean energy market. Globally, the company is one of the top producers of both wind and solar energy.

Back in 2021, the company submitted multiple proposals to build offshore wind farms. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its Real Zero plan, which outlines a goal to eliminate all carbon emissions from its operations by 2045.

One way to reach this ambitious goal is to develop large-scale offshore wind transmission infrastructure.

As of November 18, 2022, NextEra Energy closed at $83.20 (up 12.98% over 30 days).

Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems has over 25 years of experience in the offshore energy industry. The company’s first commercial offshore wind installation was built in 1995 and is still in operation.

The company remains at the forefront of both floating offshore wind and fixed bottom turbines. Worldwide he has installed over 46 projects.

Investors will find many advantages as the company continues to push technology forward.

On November 18, 2022, VWDRY closed at $7.90 (up 26.6% over 30 days).

About TryqClean Tech Kit | Q.ai – Forbes Company General Electric (GE)

When you think of General Electric, fossil fuels and microwaves come to mind. But General Electric is also jumping into the world of green energy. The company recently announced its own floating wind turbine project, which is currently underway.

The company continues to invest in offshore wind technology, and the resources behind this classic chip of excellence give it an edge over its competitors. After all, developing a new wind farm is no cheap adventure.

As an investor, investing in this leading brand may give you some peace of mind.

On November 18, 2022, GE closed at $85.48 (up 21.20% over 30 days).

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Brookfield Renewable is one of the largest public renewable energy companies. As a leader in the decarbonization movement, the company’s strong financial position is poised to capitalize on changes in the industry.

In 2022, Brookfield will partner with SSE Renewables to participate in an offshore wind project off the coast of the Netherlands. A 50/50 partnership agreement for a 1.4GW offshore wind farm. If successful, it will be a big win for Brookfield Renewable in the field of offshore wind farms.

As of November 16, 2022, BEP closed at $28.84 (down 1.33% over 30 days).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE.MC)

Siemens Energy is a company specializing in green technology. It is also the parent company of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

This company focuses on the development of wind power. Beyond large-scale installations, the company promises that by 2040 he will produce turbines that are 100% recyclable. This is a big problem in the green energy field. Part of the industry’s criticism is because it focuses on the waste it produces.

In the wind energy industry, we consistently handle everything from manufacturing to installation. In addition, we also service offshore wind turbines.

SGRE.MC ended the week at $3.67 (up 6.69% over 30 days).

How to invest in clean technology

A big breakthrough is expected when it comes to the world of green technology. Innovation is not only exciting for green energy enthusiasts, but an interesting opportunity for all profit-seeking investors.

Companies are competing to create the most efficient and practical green energy solutions. That said, it takes time and effort to keep up with all the new developments in this area. In addition, investment portfolios should be regularly adjusted to include companies operating on the cutting edge.

If you want the hassle of building and maintaining an investment portfolio, consider using artificial intelligence. With the Q.ai Clean Tech Kit, you can sit back and relax while your AI-powered portfolio moves green energy based on your investment objectives and ever-changing markets.

