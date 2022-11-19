9 Ways Google Assistant Can Help You This Thanksgiving





Google Assistant is available on all kinds of devices throughout your home. From basic smartphones, to smart speakers, to smart displays like the Nest Hub Max and Google Chromecast, the Assistant can often only help Hey Google. This feature is super useful around Thanksgiving when you have a lot to do and not much time to do it. I will explain.

Explore recipe and ingredient conversions

If you have a Nest smart display or an Android phone, you can tap any recipe you find and say “Hey Google, add it to my cookbook.” Then when the kitchen is ready, just ask them to show you the cookbook. With compatible recipes and devices, just say “Hey Google, start cooking” in a recipe and Google will guide you through the steps (this trick is primarily for smart displays).

When it’s time to actually start cooking, use your Google Assistant to set important timers. This is very useful when juggling multiple timers at the same time. Or what’s a substitute for zucchini? Or how many ounces in a cup? You can also ask Thanksgiving questions like how to salt a turkey. Or how long do you defrost a turkey?

Set important reminders

If you have a lot of items on your Thanksgiving plate, Google Assistant can help you avoid forgetting anything. Ask them to set reminders for important events. It can be anything from getting the turkey out of the oven and reminding Uncle Kevin to take his medicine.

Have the Google Assistant wait when a call is put on hold

Need to book or reserve a lot of rooms for your Thanksgiving? , you should consider Hold for Me. This is a special Google Assistant feature that keeps lines open and monitors real people. You can also monitor the recorded message from a distance as the Google Assistant displays the text on your screen.

Start cooking with the right meat thermometer

The meat thermometer monitors the internal temperature of especially large meat dishes, and the smart version can send alerts to your mobile phone or be remotely controlled. Some models work directly with Google Home and Google Assistant, so you can use familiar tools to ask questions about meat progress. One of the most popular is FireBoard, but other smart thermometers are also compatible.

order groceries last minute

Forgot to make last-minute ingredients, utensils, or other important purchases before you start preparing your Thanksgiving meal? As long as you’re willing to use Walmart’s grocery service this way, Google Assistant Don’t worry, will help you with your shopping directly from the kitchen. They can even suggest specific types of food if you don’t know what you want. Then have someone swing by and pick it up right away.

If you’re going out for a few days, make sure your payment method is connected to your Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to order items from a variety of stores including Walmart, Target, Costco, PetSmart, Walgreens, and more.

raise/lower temperature

With the Nest thermostat, you can easily set the temperature of your new thermostat with just a few words to your Google Assistant. And many other smart he thermostats from brands like Honeywell and Emerson also work with Google Assistant. This targeted control is very useful during Thanksgiving time. When the kitchen is at full capacity and the house is crowded, it might be nice to have the option to lower the temperature by a few degrees. You can move up a notch.

turn on the big game

Of course, the Google Assistant will give you the latest score for the Thanksgiving game. But why stop there? If you have a Google Chromecast or TV that supports Google TV or Android TV, you can control it using Google Assistant commands, like finding the right sports channel, increasing the volume, and more. Even better if you have speakers connected that support Google Assistant, such as the Sonos soundbar. That way you don’t have to find your remote to switch games or get the channel you want.

Staying in touch with family far away Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Google Assistant can also start a voice chat with any of your contacts through your Nest Audio speaker. You can also start a video chat if you’re using something like Nest Hub. This feature makes it easy to connect with family members who can’t be there (they also need her Google Assistant, but it’s pretty easy to arrange). Don’t let Thanksgiving go by without making sure you’re in touch with your loved ones.

entertain children

Remember, Google Assistant is always at hand to keep the kids entertained for a while. Just ask them to play a game or pick a specific one like Mad Libs. You can also request a Thanksgiving game. Google often adds seasonal activities to the Google Assistant. This feature is perfect if you have a Nest smart speaker.

