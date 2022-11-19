At first, I was blown away by the Pixel 7 Pro. Here are my impressions after 1 month





On October 13th, the new Google Pixel 7 Pro finally hit the market. We were impressed with its camera, refreshed design and overall smooth performance. It’s been a month since I’ve used this phone heavily, and while many of my initial thoughts are still true, a few things stand out. I start with the good ones.

I fell in love with the design right away, and over time I loved it even more. It’s very similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, with just enough changes to make it look fresh. It is comfortable to hold, and the hazel/gold color of the review model gives a particularly stylish impression.

I still don’t like the sharp edges where the metal band touches the display.I could see that quite clearly with my phone and my hands in my pockets.The deal is better now than when I first reviewed it It doesn’t break the , but it’s an unfortunate little thing that could have easily been fixed before launch.

Over the past month, I’ve taken a wide variety of photos in all conditions, comparing it to major rivals such as the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Most of the time it performs very well and offers excellent color and detail. While that hybrid zoom doesn’t quite reach the level of his S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom, we found the 7 Pro’s 5x optical zoom to be more usable on a daily basis. day basis; the phone you want to have in your pocket more often. CNET editor Stephen Shankland even found that his professional DSLR camera is worth the money.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera captures beautiful images with spot-on exposure and stunning colors.

Its 5x zoom lens is extremely sharp and offers a great way to find interesting compositions around you.

At night, both the iPhone and the S22 Ultra don’t perform as well as their competitors, as both offer brighter, sharper images, but the long exposure mode adds extra charm to nighttime city shots.

In regular use, I find the Pixel 7 Pro to be easy to use. It has enough power to make everyday tasks a breeze, and it handled image editing and gaming with no issues at all.The uncluttered nature of the Android 13 interface makes it particularly comfortable as a smartphone to drive every day.

The battery was what the review pointed out. Battery life is not bad. And for more demanding tasks like gaming and video streaming, I noticed it drained a bit more than expected.

Overall, I think Google did a great job with the Pixel 7 Pro. It’s a great option to consider if you’re looking for a truly polished top-end Android experience. Especially when it’s more affordable than some of its rivals.

