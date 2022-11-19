iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro shootout: Which is the best camera phone?





These days, it doesn’t matter how good your phone’s screen is or how fast your processor is. It’s all about the camera, and over the years Apple and Google have traded punches to claim the champion spot on the best camera phones page.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max take Apple’s photography game to the next level, starting with a 48MP main sensor (up from 12MP on the iPhone 13 Pro series).

It adds a 12MP ultra-wide camera that’s almost twice the size, a 12MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP TrueDepth camera with a faster f/1.9 aperture. The new Photonic Engine delivers brighter, more colorful photos through all these cameras.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a more powerful 5x telephoto sensor. There is a 10.8MP camera on the front. There’s a new Macro Focus feature for better close-ups and a cool Photo Unblur trick to clean up your picks.

So which camera phone is best? We took a bunch of photos of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro side by side and analyzed the results to find out which flagship wins.

Skating rink

This photo was taken in New York City’s Bryant Park, which has an ice skating rink in the middle. Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a brighter and more appealing image. People skating look more pop in the iPhone shot, but melt into the ice in the Pixel 7 Pro photo.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs a little warmer compared to the Pixel 7 Pro in this case (and many others), and Google’s phone is slightly better at rendering building shadows. I would rather share an iPhone shot.

Food (close-up macro)

Which looks better, cranberry or apple tart? In this case, I’m drawn to the Pixel 7 Pro photo. Both phones utilize ultra-wide cameras for macro shots, but I prefer Google’s images here because they have more crisp cranberry and crust detail.

Don’t get me wrong, the iPhone 14 Pro Max takes some mouth-watering pictures here.

Portrait

I was surprised at how the iPhone 14 Pro Max overexposed the left side of my face in this image. The Pixel 7 Pro can see more of my blue coat on the right side of the shot, resulting in a more even exposure. The blur effect around the leaves in the foreground also looks better through the pixels.

Flowers

Both phones take great pictures of these white begonia flowers, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max image is even more detailed. When the sun hits it, it looks almost translucent. But I also like the bright whites in the Pixel 7 Pro shots. So in this case it’s a matter of detail and color.

selfie

Apple’s Photonic Engine may be at work here, but I’ve captured some pretty bright selfies at Bryant Park against a backdrop of pop-up shops and decorative trees. Also worth noting is how sharp his The North Face logo on my jacket is on the right side of the frame. The Pixel 7 Pro smooths out my wrinkles a bit more, which isn’t a bad thing.

carousel

There are a few things I like about this shot of the Pixel 7 Pro in the carousel. For one, the lights are more defined on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the lights are a bit blown out.

But overall I prefer the iPhone image, not only for its brightness, but also for its contrast with the horses, platforms and carousel center. Apple’s photos are more 3D-like, while Google’s are relatively flat.

fountain

I wouldn’t say one camera phone has the upper hand in this photo of the Bryant Park Fountains, but it does give the iPhone 14 Pro Max the edge here as well. The water coming out of the fountain looks sharper, and the foreground bushes look more vibrant (if slightly oversaturated).

stained glass lamp

The Pixel 7 Pro is the clear winner in this comparison. Check the bottom of each light. They look much better through Google’s camera, but are too dark through an iPhone. Colors are also richer on the Pixel 7 Pro.In this case, it’s a well-exposed shot.

Flag 15x zoom

When I showed this photo to my son, he immediately chose the Pixel 7 Pro. And I tend to agree. The iPhone 14 Pro Max shot is brighter overall, but the flag’s reds and whites look richer through Google’s phone.

glass christmas tree

In this photo of a glass Christmas tree, the Google shot does a better job of capturing the glitter swirling in the glass. The iPhone photo is brighter and the fur in the background is clearly visible, but the detail inside the wood is lost. Bright isn’t always better.

Times Square

Pixel 7 Pro captures brighter shots of Times Square. You can more easily see who is in the photo. You can also see the right side of the frame above the ESPN sign. You can’t see these angled panes of glass in the iPhone 14 Pro Max photo.

Pixel’s shot has a bit of a blue cast, but overall it wins this round.

ornaments

The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a brighter image again, with more contrast between the clear glass ball and the second ball inside. By comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro shot looks a little flat.

On the plus side, the decorations on the right side of the image look sharper through the pixels, and the tree branches look sharper around the lights—the iPhone blows this area out a bit.

Empire State Building

This photo of the Empire State Building at 3x zoom is a close-up. I like the mood of the Pixel 7 Pro photo and how sharper the areas where the spire is emitting light. But even here there is a bluish tint to the image, and since it was just after sunset, the sky in the picture is darker than it actually is.

The sky in the iPhone 14 Pro Max image is warmer and more realistic, and the blue light on top of the buildings is more subtle.

ultra wide

Last but not least, we have this ultra-wide shot of a stream near Freehold, NJ. In this case, I agree with the iPhone 14 Pro Max because the green on the left side of the image is bright. The sky gradation has also increased. Pixel photos also slightly obscure large trees in the water.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro: Overall Winner

Looking at the scorecard below, this was a very close match. The iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 8 points to the Pixel 7 Pro’s 7 points, with the two phones tied in one round.

Swipe to scroll horizontallyRow 0 – Cell 0 iPhone 14 Pro Max Google Pixel 7 ProSkating rinkXRow 1 – Cell 2 Macro close-upRow 2 – Cell 1 XPortriatRow 3 – Cell 1 XFlowers XRow 4 – Cell 2 Selfie XRow 5 – Cell 2 Carousel XRow 6 – Cell 2 Fountain XR Row 7 – Cell 2 Glass Lamp Row 8 – Cell 1 XFlag (15x zoom) Row 9 – Cell 1 XGlass Christmas Tree Row 10 – Cell 1 XTimes Square Row 11 – Cell 1 XDecorations XR Row 12 – Cell 2 Empire Sate Building XX Ultra Wide XRow 14 – Cell 2 Overall 87

Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was a more convincing win when pitted with the two phones side by side, as it delivered a brighter and more vibrant image overall. I also liked the excellent contrast of However, the Pixel 7 Pro shines in low light and looks great in macro shots and portraits.

We think you’ll love both of these camera phones, especially since the Pixel 7 Pro costs $200 less, but it gives the iPhone 14 Pro Max a slight edge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/features/iphone-14-pro-max-vs-google-pixel-7-pro-ultimate-camera-shootout The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos