Mass. Wins $9 Million in Settlement with Google | News





BOSTON Massachusetts will get more than $9.3 million from a multistate settlement with Google to settle allegations that the tech giant misled consumers about its location-tracking practices.

The $391.5 million settlement with 40 states is the largest in U.S. history to deal with privacy, and how the California-based company used its apps and websites to track the location of its users. It follows a year-long investigation by the state attorney general.

Attorney General Maura Healy, whose firm participated in the lawsuit, said the settlement was a historic win for consumers.

Technology companies need to be upfront with users about how and when their data is tracked and shared. Especially when it comes to location information, which can reveal personal information about people’s lives.

Healy, who won last week’s gubernatorial election and took office in January as governor of Massachusetts, said the research found that the personal and behavioral data Google collects is used to create detailed user profiles, which can be used to inform advertising customers. It turned out that they were targeting advertisements instead.

The data, she said, could reveal personal and sensitive details, such as whether a person sought reproductive health care, as Google acknowledges.

Earlier this year, several states, including Texas, Indiana, and Washington, filed federal lawsuits alleging Google tricked users over tracking methods. Arizona filed a similar lawsuit against the company and settled it for $85 million last month.

The lawsuit was prompted in response to a 2018 Associated Press study that revealed that Google can record a person’s movements even if their Location History setting is turned off. The AP reported that privacy issues affected his more than 2 billion users of Google devices.

According to the news agency, its data-gathering tools generate more than $200 billion in advertising revenue annually to finance the company.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google will also make its tracking practices more transparent to users, such as showing how to turn location settings on or off and disclosing the types of data it collects from users. agreed to

Google released a statement in response to the settlement, saying it was based on outdated product policies that the company has since changed.

In a blog post on Monday, Google said it would make an update in the coming months to give greater control and transparency over location data.

