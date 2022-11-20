T-Mobile’s Pixel 6a City of Chester





Have or switch to an eligible rate plan. Purchase a Google Pixel 7 Pro or Google Pixel 6A with a monthly payment plan and pay applicable sales tax at the pre-credit price at the time of purchase. Trade in an eligible device in good condition:

Up to $300 off:

Apple: iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (128GB), iPhone 12 Mini

Samsung: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip3

OnePlus: 9 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G

Google: Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

LG: Wing, V60 ThinQ

Moto: razr 4G, razr 5G

Up to $150 off:

Apple: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE2

Samsung: Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 active, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 active, Galaxy S7 edge duo, Galaxy S6 series, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G , Galaxy A53, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G

OnePlus: 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 7 Pro 5G, 7 Pro, 7, N10 5G, N100, N200

Google: Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G

LG: Velvet, V50 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ

Receive a one-time billing credit based on your trade-in value, and receive the balance of your offer via a 24-month billing credit. Up to $300 total.

