AirPods Pro may help you hear better, but they’re not hearing aids





Since the launch of over-the-counter hearing aids last month, the lines between hearing aids and hearables have blurred. Case in point: A new iScience study claims that a pair of $249 AirPods Pro can work just as well as prescription hearing aids, often costing thousands of dollars. But while AirPods may seem like an affordable hearing aid alternative, it’s not quite that simple.

Researchers recruited 21 participants for the study to see how the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro performed compared to $10,000 premium hearing aids and $1,500 basic hearing aids. Tested. Participants were asked to repeat verbatim a short sentence read aloud while wearing each device. We found that the AirPods Pro were comparable to basic hearing aids in quiet environments and slightly worse than premium hearing aids. His AirPods of the second generation were the worst performing of the four devices he had, but they were better than nothing.

On the one hand, the research results are promising from a cost perspective. AirPods are significantly cheaper than hearing aids. Prescription hearing aids cost an average of $2,300 per ear and the devices are not covered by Medicare. And although about 30 million Americans can benefit from hearing aids, most do not because of the stigma, cost, and lengthy process of obtaining hearing aids. By comparison, OTC hearing aids range from $99 to $1,000 for a pair and don’t require a doctor’s visit. This is an improvement, but the AirPods Pro are also cheap and easy to buy, and no one will blink him twice when wearing them on the street.

Apple’s AirPods come with several hearing-related accessibility features, such as Live Listen and Conversation Boost. The former allows the user to amplify the sound, while the latter is a custom transparency mode that separates the voice from the background noise. As studies show, these types of functions are highly effective. But that doesn’t make it a good replacement for hearing aids, especially for people with advanced hearing loss.

According to the study authors, the AirPods Pro are similar to personal sound amplification products (PSAPs). PSAPs are much more affordable than hearing aids, but they cannot be customized to your unique hearing loss. Instead, it amplifies all sounds. It is also intended for people with normal hearing who want a little boost. For example, hunters and birdwatchers listening for small faint sounds. Finally, PSAPs are not regulated by the FDA and may not meet the same maximum audio output or quality requirements as hearing aids.

While this particular study focuses on technical measurements, the overall hearing aid wearer experience is a little more complicated, says Soundly, the founder of Soundly, a website that helps consumers compare over-the-counter hearing aids to prescription hearing aids. Blake Cadwell, CEO and Chief Executive Officer, said. For example, this study suggests that AirPods do not pick up sounds in front of the wearer. In fact, most people need to hear the voice in front of them.

Also, AirPods may not be as comfortable as in-ear hearing aids, Cadwell continued. And while AirPods aren’t the center of attention, they can be too noticeable for certain occasions, like parties or business meetings.

The bottom line is that AirPods Pro can be a useful hearing tool in a pinch, but consumers shouldn’t confuse them with commercial hearing aids.

Sony is one example of a headphone manufacturer that also sells FDA-cleared OTC hearing aids.Image: Sony Electronics

More and more headphone manufacturers are entering the OTC hearing aid game. Bose will release his SoundControl hearing aids in 2021, but has stopped in-house production since then. (However, that technology is still used in the Lexie B2 hearing aids.) Sony also recently launched two of his OTC hearing aids. Meanwhile, technology companies such as Apple and Samsung continue to innovate hearing technologies that work similarly to hearing aids and PSAPs. Opening up the market is good for innovation, but it means that people new to hearing aids can be overwhelmed with options.

On that front, Cadwell says he doesn’t worry too much about the AirPods. In general, there is little doubt that AirPods can compete on certain technical fronts, but in the real world, he actually has very few consumers using AirPods for hearing amplification.

What worries me is the class of devices that look like hearing aids with invisible styles or tubes that reach into the ear, says Cadwell, referring to the PSAP. It appeals to those who are looking for but not high quality.

