Tech start-ups tap into Australian minerals sector in need of decarbonization





The founder of an energy-saving Australian mining technology start-up wants the industry to show off its green credentials by talking about future plans rather than taking immediate action to reduce its carbon footprint.

The industry has credibility issues, said Plotlogic founder Andrew Jobe. Plotlogic is backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s funds and his BHP in Minor. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said he was frustrated by the mining sector’s tendency to issue press releases and marketing materials about its plans to decarbonise over the next few years.

If the technology isn’t available today and won’t be available for 10 years, Job said, it will be decades before the technology becomes widespread. We need to focus on mining operations today and reduce our carbon footprint immediately.

Plotlogic is one of a new generation of Australian mining technology companies that hope to reduce energy costs and improve the precision of processing large volumes of rock for the world’s minerals companies.

The Brisbane-based company uses hyperspectral imaging sensors combined with artificial intelligence software and lidar vision sensing technology used in self-driving cars to determine which part of the mine contains the most valuable ore. identify whether This increases the efficiency of the exploration process and reduces the cost and energy required to process worthless rocks.

Job said that if you don’t have the ore, you’re just digging a hole in the ground.

Robotics Australia Group chairman Sue Keay said Australian mining technology start-ups such as Plotlogic will play a key role in decarbonizing the sector. She cites examples of how the sector is producing innovative companies, such as companies developing robots that clean solar panels in remote locations and drones that survey and map mining sites. We highlighted companies that

Mines are in the business of moving materials, converting rocks into concentrates and bringing them to market. She said 60% of the energy consumed in the mine is used in mining equipment and 40% of that in the rock crushing process.

Adrian Beer, head of the Mets Ignited Australia incubator, said the country has a long history of developing mining technology but is struggling to commercialize it. He said it was easy to take innovation from Australia and sell it back.

However, he noted the growing influence of companies such as Plotlogic and 3ME Technology. These companies developed battery management systems to help electrify vehicles used in underground mines, which were later adopted in military vehicles and helicopters.

The time has come for the resources sector to be driven by technology and innovation rather than by who has access to mineral reserves, he said.

A 20-year mining veteran, Job left his role running one of Anglo Americans’ coal mines in Queensland to complete his doctoral dissertation on the use of advanced sensors and AI in mineral extraction.

Proving the concept, he headed to Europe for specialized sensors used in offshore drilling rigs and mortgaged the house to buy it to test his thesis. He said the Norwegian company thought he was an idiot, but now Plotlogic has become one of their biggest customers.

His company has grown from one employee to 75 in four years, with customers including Glencore, South32, Vale and Anglo American, and raised A$25 million (17 million USD) this year in a funding round led by Innovation Endeavors. dollars) were able to be procured. Schmitz Fund.

BHP, the world’s largest mining company, uses Plotlogics sensor systems to extend the life and purchase stake in the Yandi iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Jobs said he plans to have 23 sensor systems installed by the end of the year, but tens of thousands of sensor systems will be needed for the industry to reap the full benefits of the precision mining process. . It will be a key part of the mineral intelligence that drives the entire mining operation, he said.

