Preparing autonomous driving data at scale with Dataflow ML





What is Dataflow ML

Google Cloud Dataflow is a fully managed data processing service that enables users to run batch and streaming pipelines on large amounts of data in a fast, scalable, and cost-effective manner. Developers can create pipelines using Apache Beam, an open source unified programming model that simplifies these large-scale data processing dynamics. Pipelines are represented by generic transformations that can perform a variety of operations, such as reading and writing from sources and sinks, and performing data manipulation such as mapping, windowing, and grouping.

As we mentioned in our Dataflow ML launch blog, more and more companies are moving to operationalize artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. We wanted to expand the ML/AI use cases for all developers, and as a result we developed a new Beam transform called RunInference.

RunInference allows developers to plug in pre-trained models that can be used in production pipelines. The API leverages the core Beam primitives to do the work of productizing the use of the model, allowing the user to focus on model research and development such as model training and feature engineering. Combined with existing features of his Dataflows, such as GPU support, users can create arbitrarily complex workflows his graphs, perform pre- and post-processing, and build multi-model pipelines.

Building a simple ML pipeline to extract metadata

Then run a Dataflow ML pipeline to process large amounts of data for autonomous driving. If you want to reproduce this workflow, follow the demo code here. We use open source datasets, so we don’t deal with large amounts of data. Dataflow automatically scales according to your data volume (or more specifically throughput), so even if your data grows 10x or 1,000x, you don’t need to change your pipeline. Dataflow also supports both batch and streaming jobs. This demo runs a batch job that processes stored images. What if you wanted to process each image uploaded from a moving vehicle in near real time? By modifying the first transform, such as Pub/Sub, you can easily convert your pipeline from batch to streaming.

The shape of the pipeline is shown in the image below. First, read the image path from BigQuery, read the images from Google Cloud Storage, make an inference on each image, and save the results to BigQuery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/ai-machine-learning/large-scale-autonomous-driving-data-preparation-with-dataflow-ml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos