



Industry experts, officials and academics participated in heated discussions on the latest advances in technology, pursuit of China’s innovation vision, and Shanghai’s role in integrating the city’s key industries.

The 13th Symposium on Chinese Scholars and Shanghai’s Development in the 21st Century was held on Saturday at the Shanghai Science Hall under the theme of “Activating Innovation for a Better China”.

Launched in 1998, the symposium has served as an important platform for bringing together industry leaders and leading academics to exchange new ideas on forward-looking topics and themes.

Led by the United Front Work Department of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission of the Communist Party of China, the symposium is co-organized by the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Overseas Friendship Association, the Shanghai Association of Overseas Returnees, and the Shanghai Youth Intellectuals Friendship Association.

Ti Gon

Mr. Pei Gang, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of the Shanghai Association of Overseas Returnees, hosted the opening ceremony of the symposium.

Mr. Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Zhigong Party, gave the opening remarks.

He talked about the important role talent plays in China’s move towards innovation.

International students in China are important in promoting innovation in science and technology, and must act as role models to tackle the bottlenecks in technological research, as well as deepen cooperation with overseas players.

Cheng Tong, director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Shanghai Committee and member of the CPC Shanghai Standing Committee, said that Shanghai will continue to welcome domestic and foreign talents to stay in the city. said he was working on it.

“We will continue to create a favorable environment for returnees to contribute to the city’s economic development and national revitalization, and to empower and enhance Shanghai’s capabilities,” he said.

Shanghai attaches great importance to the three pillar industries of integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence. Released an ambitious blueprint for three industries to enhance the quality development of the city.

Ti Gon

Li Ruxin, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, vice president and party secretary of Shanghai University of Technology, spoke about large-scale scientific facilities and cultivating top research talents.

He noted that integrated platforms and research infrastructure such as the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Zhangjiang Science City are expected to attract top talent across dozens of scientific disciplines.

It can also foster open collaboration with external players in various fields and stimulate innovation.

At the roundtable, industry executives and representatives from leading universities called for closer ties and partnerships between higher education institutions and the business community.

Ti Gon

Symposium participants

Mr. Wu Zhiqiang, a scholar of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and vice-president of the Shanghai Overseas Returnees Association, delivered the closing remarks.

“As Shanghai strives to attract top talent and revitalize its pillar industries, we have witnessed steady progress, continued efforts and pilot projects in recent years.

The symposium will collect valuable ideas and provide advice for city officials to develop targeted policies to attract and retain talent.

