6 Ways to Show You’re Tech Savvy When Seeking a Promotion

If you want to pursue the next stage of the career ladder and shine as an ideal candidate, you must meet two big criteria: credibility and likeability.

Credibility is proving that you can do the job by using details from previous experience, along with portfolio samples and recommendations from others, to lend credence to your claims. . Being trustworthy makes you relevant. It’s essential to spot a shortlist of candidates and be considered to fill the position. These reliability factors are the stakes for participating in the game. Without them, you can’t keep running.

However, there may be other applicants who also have the necessary evidence that they can tick the box next to all these minimum eligibility requirements. is required. That’s where goodwill comes into play. Likeability factors are your emotional brand attributes that make you attractive and help you connect with others on a human level. These likeability factors can differentiate you from other qualified candidates and put you in an advantageous position.

Today, there is one trait that can simultaneously indicate trustworthiness and likeability. This trait appears more often as non-negotiable. Digital fluency.

Whether the role you are seeking is a market research director or an accounts payable manager, technical savvy is an inevitable credibility factor. If you are technophobic or don’t mention any technical skills or interests, you may not be shortlisted.At the same time, many find it challenging or at least intimidating. You need to develop your skill set. The favorability index soars. Companies clearly value digital fluency and are spending billions of dollars to increase the digital acumen of their employees. PwC, the world’s largest professional services company, is spending billions of dollars to digitally adapt and future-proof its workforce for emerging digital needs.

What else can you do to demonstrate your digital acumen beyond promoting all the digital skills you have? Here are 6 ways to do it.

Master the tools your company currently uses

Many of the common tools we use (especially Gmail, Calendly, Evernote, Slack, and Zoom) have countless useful features that most people don’t even know exist. Adapting to digital doesn’t have to mean learning new technical tools. In fact, it may be more valuable to become an expert in the tools your company already uses. Spend time each week learning lesser-known, time-saving features of your company’s core technology platform.

Use QR code

Create a custom QR code that links to your LinkedIn profile and add it to business cards, hard copies of resumes, or other printed materials. If you’re attending an in-person event with a flyer or brochure, add a QR code that links to the relevant page. If you’re giving a presentation, add QR codes to your slides to direct people to your content and resources. Developed in 1994, this simple tool has made a big comeback thanks to Covid. When people were concerned about keeping their hands (and therefore germs) away from menus and other printed materials. Think about how you can use QR codes to add value and show that you’re innovative. Remember, it doesn’t make sense for him to use the QR code in digital messages such as social posts or emails. Since social media posts and emails are often accessed from mobile phones, you should include clickable links instead of QR codes.

emphasize your commitment

Demonstrate your active pursuit of technology by showing the courses you have taken and, most importantly, the results you have achieved, as well as how you have applied what you have learned. Haven’t been improving your digital skills for a while? There are hundreds of courses on LinkedIn and Udemy.

One-up technology platform

If you’re using Zoom, Google Meet, or MS Teams for your meetings, add extensions to make your meetings stand out. Tools like mmhmm and Prezi can turn boring meetings into something exciting and can work with current meeting platforms. Using advanced technical tools in a job interview can help you stand out and show your tech savvy without saying a word.

Use Zoom correctly

Initial interviews may be conducted online via Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco Webex. Don’t show up online with rusty skills. It not only dilutes the message, it sends the message that you have not mastered the art of meetings. Get the basics right and rehearse more advanced features. Know where to look, ensure clear audio, set lighting appropriately, use background images that highlight your brand, share your screen to highlight evidence/authenticity documents, and chat Drop a helpful link.

innovate an activity

Review what you’re doing each week and ask yourself: Which activities, systems, or processes would benefit from a technology upgrade? Then engage in the necessary learning and development to strategically use technology to have a meaningful impact on your organization.

These subtle but important behaviors help you stand out from the crowd and show your openness to innovation, providing credibility and likeability throughout the interview and promotion process.

William Arruda is a keynote speaker, co-founder of CareerBlast.TV, and co-creator of the Personal Brand Power Audit. This is a free quiz to help you measure the strength of your personal brand.

